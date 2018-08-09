LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors say they plan to charge a former boyfriend with the death of a woman whose body was found in a Vernon County lake.
The man is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail in an unrelated sexual assault case. He's expected to appear in La Crosse County court later Thursday.
The body of Erin Somvilai, also known as Erin Bushek, was found in Runge Hollow Lake. Police say Somvilai's body had been weighted with concrete blocks. A fisherman discovered her body June 17. Her family had reported the 35-year-old La Crosse woman missing June 4.
