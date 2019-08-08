BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former New York Boy Scout leader who had 10,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.
Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Russell Ruth of Lyons was sentenced Wednesday to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty in May to possessing child porn.
Ruth was arrested last year after investigators intercepted files he was uploading to his computer.
He was a longtime employee of the Boy Scouts of America and had been a director at Camp Babcock-Hovey in the Finger Lakes.
