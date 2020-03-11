Former Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly, the leader credited with spearheading the electronic chain’s surprising and storied turnaround, will retire in June from his role as executive chairman of the retailer’s board.

In doing so, he will complete the leadership transition that started last year when he turned over the reins of the company to the Richfield-based company’s current CEO, Corie Barry.

J. Patrick Doyle, former CEO of Domino’s Pizza and the lead independent director of the board, will succeed Joly as board chairman after the company’s shareholders meeting on June 11, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

But Joly, 60, will continue on as a paid consultant to Best Buy for at least a year, working on programs such as the retailer’s Teen Tech Centers which host after-school programs for underserved youth in urban areas around the U.S.

In an e-mail sent to Best Buy employees on Wednesday afternoon, Joly said he’s working on a book about the “Heart of Business” and plans to teach as well as to coach and mentor management teams.

He added that he is “extremely confident” in the future of Best Buy and its leadership team led by Barry.

“As much fun as it was to lead this company, it is even better to watch the next leaders improve on what I helped build,” he wrote. “I knew this would be the case and that is why I was so confident in handing over the baton. I would not have done it had there not been a collection of incredibly capable, passionate and human people — led by Corie — to give it to. This company is simply too dear to my heart to have done anything less.”