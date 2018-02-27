BELOIT, Wis. — A former substitute teacher at Beloit Memorial High School is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.
Authorities say 24-year-old Tyler Edge, of Chippewa Falls, is charged in Rock County Circuit Court with sex assault of student by school staff and repeated sexual assault of same child.
The incidents allegedly took place in spring 2017 at the high school and at Edge's home when he lived in South Beloit.
Police say Edge is currently a teacher in the Chippewa Falls School District and has been placed on unpaid leave.
A phone number for Edge could not be found.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
From Meatloaf to 'Mamma Mia!' at Ordway
Ordway announces 2018-19 season.
National
High court nixes periodic hearings for detained immigrants
A divided Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that immigrants the government has detained and is considering deporting aren't entitled by law to periodic hearings on whether they should be released on bond.
National
Companies face mounting pressure to pick sides in gun debate
As the gun debate heats up following the massacre at a Florida high school, companies are under growing pressure to pick a side: whether to stand by the National Rifle Association or walk away.
Movies
Review: 'Red Sparrow' with Jennifer Lawrence never takes off
In the James Bond films, sex with a globe-trotting spy seems to be fun, fun, fun. A martini, a tuxedo, a witty line or two…
National
The Latest: Michigan panel OKs bills in wake of Nassar
The Latest on legislation stemming from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.