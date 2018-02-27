BELOIT, Wis. — A former substitute teacher at Beloit Memorial High School is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyler Edge, of Chippewa Falls, is charged in Rock County Circuit Court with sex assault of student by school staff and repeated sexual assault of same child.

The incidents allegedly took place in spring 2017 at the high school and at Edge's home when he lived in South Beloit.

Police say Edge is currently a teacher in the Chippewa Falls School District and has been placed on unpaid leave.

A phone number for Edge could not be found.