AUBURN, Ala. — Former Auburn and NBA player Marquis Daniels was injured in an automobile accident.
An Auburn basketball spokesman says Daniels was in the accident Saturday night in Auburn and was transported to a Birmingham hospital for treatment. The spokesman didn't disclose any further details on Daniels' injuries.
Daniels recently received a master's degree and now works as Auburn's Director of Player Development. He was undrafted out of Auburn in 2003 but went on to have a 10-year NBA career with four teams, the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
He earned second-team All-NBA rookie honors in 2004 with the Mavericks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings rally from 20-point deficit to beat Denver 27-23
Kirk Cousins threw three second-half touchdown passes before a record crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was the Vikings' biggest comeback since they rallied from down 20-0 after three quarters to beat the Bears 21-20 in 1992.
Vikings
Hurry-up offense in second half got Vikings going
Kirk Cousins led touchdown drives on all four of the team's possessions after halftime.
Gophers
No. 7 Oregon State wins Preseason WNIT
Destiny Slocum was a non-factor for No. 7 Oregon State in the first half of the championship game of the Preseason WNIT on Sunday. The second half was a different story.
Motorsports
Sticky Situation: Hamlin's title run ends with tape gaffe
Denny Hamlin's failed championship run came down to the tale of the tape.
Vikings
Jayron Kearse is there to make big play in Vikings' victory
With time running out, the safety defended two Broncos' passes in the end zone.