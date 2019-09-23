Former Archbishop Harry Flynn, who led the largest Catholic archdiocese in Minnesota for over a dozen years, has died.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis reported that Flynn died Sunday night. He was 86 years old.

Flynn, who served as archbishop in the Twin Cities from 1995 to 2008, led a 2002 task force of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that looked into the clergy sexual abuse crisis that had been sweeping through Catholic churches across the country. Some advocates for survivors of clergy abuse later criticized him for not doing enough to root out problem priests.

A native of Schenectady, N.Y., Flynn was ordained a Catholic priest in Albany. He served in Maryland before becoming bishop of Lafayette, La.

Current Archbishop Bernard Hebda offered a prayer for Flynn that was reprinted in the news release from the archdiocese announcing his death, stating that God “chose your servant … from among your priests” and “endowed him with pontifical dignity.”