KABUL, Afghanistan — A former national security adviser has registered as a candidate for president of Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to engage in peace negotiations to end the country's 17-year war.
Mohammad Hanif Atmar, of the Peace and Moderation party, announced his candidacy Friday in an address to hundreds of supporters at a hotel in Kabul. Afghans go to the polls to elect a new president on July 20.
Current Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says he will register to run for re-election in the coming two days .
The Taliban have been steadfast in their refusal to enter peace talks with the Afghan government and have also threatened to halt talks with the United States.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Students in Germany, Switzerland protest climate change
Thousands of students are holding rallies across Germany and Switzerland to protest lack of action against climate change.
World
Son of Kenyan military officer identified as attack suspect
Kenyan investigators have identified a Kenyan military officer as the father of one of the extremists involved in the attack on a hotel and shopping complex in Nairobi this week.
World
May's foes gather as Britain's Brexit stalemate drags on
Talks to end Britain's Brexit stalemate appear deadlocked, with neither Prime Minister Theresa May nor the main opposition leader shifting from their entrenched positions.
World
Zimbabwe in 'total internet shutdown' amid violent crackdown
Zimbabwe on Friday faced a "total internet shutdown," a media group said, after a days-long violent crackdown on people protesting a dramatic fuel price increase. Badly injured people streamed into a hospital in the capital after alleged assaults by security forces.
World
Witness says prince was helped out of car after crash
A witness has described how he helped Queen Elizabeth II's husband out of his car after it rolled over in an accident on a busy road known for safety issues in eastern England.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.