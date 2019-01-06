In Napa and Sonoma, tour bus operators ferry oenophiles between tasting rooms and vineyards. In Hollywood and environs, they shepherd the star-struck past the homes of the rich and famous.

Now they are giving customers a mind-expanding look at one of Los Angeles’ burgeoning industries: pot.

Since recreational use of marijuana became legal a year ago, a pot tourism business has emerged, taking visitors behind the scenes of California’s estimated $7 billion cannabis industry.

“Every other day it seems another tour company is popping up,” said Lauren Jones, who owns Weedology, a cannabis tour company based in Los Angeles. “It’s like a gold rush.”

Each pot tour company has its own points of interest, generally including a grow facility, a bong maker or accessory retailers and a marijuana dispensary, where visitors can get joint-rolling lessons. Expect product discounts, but not freebies. And some tours allow smoking on board, for those so inclined.

Tours are priced between $40 and $200 a person, depending on the length of the trip, the stops and other features.

Starting this month, L.A.-based Green Tours is adding an itinerary that includes a pot-smoking session with weed-loving ’70s movie legend, Tommy Chong. That tour is priced at $149 a person, owner Gene Grozovskiy said.

Grozovskiy’s father thought his son was nuts when he announced plans to quit his full-time job as a patient placement coordinator at a large Los Angeles hospital to start a marijuana tour company.

“At first pops was like, ‘You want to do what kind of tours?’ ” Grozovskiy, 35, recalled. “He thought I was just being silly.”

Other tour-company owners also come with respectable pedigrees and want to hop on what they see as a profitable future in recreational cannabis.

Jones, who works as a resources specialist at the Los Angeles Unified School District, launched Weedology tours in February as a part-time gig that she hopes can eventually grow to a full-time job.

Ed Legarda is a tech-industry consultant who started Green Line Trips in January. It primarily offers tours on the weekends but he also hopes it will expand to daily operation.

Cannabis tourism also has caught on in other places where weed is legal, such as Colorado and Nevada. It’s part of a network of ancillary businesses that make up the marijuana industry, including compliance consultants, cannabis testing labs, ultraviolet lighting installers, and security and transportation services.

The National Cannabis Industry Association, a trade group based in Colorado, has nearly 2,000 businesses as members, with about 60 percent to 70 percent of those companies providing services that don’t involve selling marijuana, spokesman Morgan Fox said.

“We have seen an explosion of businesses related to cannabis,” he said.

Nationwide, the sale of cannabis directly or indirectly employed an estimated 170,000 full-time workers in 2017, according to a study by the Arcview Group, an Oakland-based firm for investors in the marijuana industry. That number is expected to grow to more than 467,000 full-time workers in 2022, the firm estimates.

One of the biggest surprises for cannabis tour operators is that the customers haven’t been limited to young, pot-loving locals.

Instead, a majority of people booking tours are out-of-town baby boomers who are bored with the typical sightseeing excursions. Entrepreneurs interested in jumping into the cannabis business are also frequent cannabis tour guests.

“Our demographics are totally different than we expected,” said Grozovskiy, noting that he recently gave a tour to a group of UCLA doctors who wanted to learn more about cannabis.

Carol Mulligan, a retired pharmacy employee from Merritt Island, Fla., and her husband Bob, a retired investment adviser, took a cannabis tour with Green Tours about five months ago during a Los Angeles stop on a road trip in their recreational vehicle.

“I took it because I was curious,” Carol Mulligan said. “It was something new to do.”

Like many pot-related businesses, cannabis tour operators have faced unique challenges.

Cannabis tour companies have had to draw customers without the help of established travel booking websites, such as Expedia, which are reluctant to accept ads for any cannabis-related business — even if they don’t actually sell marijuana.

As a result, tour operators say they are relying on distributing pamphlets, word-of-mouth advertising or European-based travel sites that have more liberal policies toward pot-related businesses.

Legarda of Green Lines Trips said his business was struggling until he began to advertise on Groupon.

“It went on Groupon,” he said, “and sales took off.”