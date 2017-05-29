It was about 5 p.m. in New York, and Steve Bodow, an executive producer at “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” was making final tweaks on that night’s script when he saw a news alert: President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence to Russian officials in a White House meeting.

The show’s taping was close at hand, but Bodow knew that by the time the program aired later that night, it would feel stale without the latest Trump controversy. He quickly sounded his an alarm to the Comedy Central show’s writers.

“It was just like, ‘Ahhh — hang on, folks,’ ” he recalled. The first act of their show was rewritten on the fly.

There’s a lot of that going around these days at late-night shows that thrive on topical humor. With a mixture of speed, weariness and a growing acceptance that this is what their job now entails, writers are scrambling to satisfy the appetites of their news-savvy audiences.

The frenzy feeds off the competitive TV environment, where multiple shows — broadcast and cable — are trying to put unique stamps on the same set of events. And time is of the essence. The joke tellers don’t want to be even five minutes behind their rivals, said Jen Flanz, an executive producer at “The Daily Show.”

“We’d better get this joke up before somebody else does,” she said.

From top, Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” Samantha Bee of “Full Frontal” and Seth Meyers of “Late Night.” Writers for the shows have reworked episodes on the fly to reflect breaking news.

At a time when an already relentless news cycle seems to be spinning like a nuclear-powered Ferris wheel, these programs, many of them produced in New York, are being taped late in the afternoon, right when consequential news stories are breaking.

In just the past few weeks, several major stories have dropped around crunchtime between 5 and 6 p.m. Eastern time: the firing of FBI Director James Comey; Trump’s intelligence disclosure; the revelation of a memo by Comey that documented Trump’s efforts to halt an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and the appointment of Robert S. Mueller III as a special counsel to oversee the investigation into ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

New pressures

There always has been breaking news, of course, but the public wasn’t as aware of it. Flanz said that as audiences have learned to digest what feels like an all-night news buffet, they expect their dessert, in the form of satirical commentary, to follow soon after.

“They just saw that alert on their phone, too,” she said. “If you don’t address it, they’re waiting for it the whole time. ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah — get to that thing.’ And if we never got to it, they’re not laughing.”

Ironically, the people in the audience — the ones the show is counting on to start the laughter — often don’t know about late-breaking news because they’ve been watching warmup acts. When the word of Comey’s memo emerged just before showtime, Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night,” announced the news to his studio audience before taping started.

He explained, “You want to tell people, ‘Stuff has happened in the last hour that you’re probably not aware of. It’s not as crazy as you’re thinking, but also, it’s crazier than anything that’s ever happened up to this point.’ ”

East vs. West

Programs such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which is based in Los Angeles and usually recorded around 8 p.m. Eastern time, have more time to incorporate real-life plot twists. But the pressure is on them, too, because while East Coast-based shows have some wiggle room to delay taping, the ones on the West Coast are tight up against deadlines.

(CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” both based in New York, declined to comment for this article.)

Jo Miller, the showrunner of TBS’ “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” an East Coast production, said that she and her colleagues have plenty of experience adjusting for late-breaking news, dating to when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016.

“We still use the shorthand ‘Scalia’ [as a verb] for what has become a weekly last-minute show adjustment,” she said.

Although there have been special occasions in which programs such as “Late Night” and “The Daily Show” have gone live — the Republican and Democratic national conventions; election night — no one necessarily wants to inflict this strain on studio audiences and co-workers every evening.

As Bodow said sardonically, “I think for the impeachment show, that’s what we’ll do.”