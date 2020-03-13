Does Sid really still work up his columns?

That’s a common question lobbed at any Star Tribune journalist at a cocktail party. First question: Do you know Sid? Second question: He doesn’t actually still work, does he?

Yes. That’s the short answer. And there is no long answer. No buts. No kinda, sorta. He works. Nearly every day. He tracks down interviews. He bugs important people for one-on-ones. He snags an exclusive off to the side at a news conference. He calls people; they call him back. And he still jumps on the WCCO airwaves, too, just as he’s done since the 1950s.

Sid gets help with the technicals, in recording and transcribing his interviews, but Sid Hartman writes Sid Hartman columns. Three times a week. Four in the fall.

You can say he’s slowed down a bit, but only because there was a long period of superhuman Sid writing six or seven columns a week. He treks through the Star Tribune newsroom three or four times a week these days, parks in his own personal Smithsonian of an office and works another piece of printed history into form with his editor, Jeff Day.