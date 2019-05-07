A group of retired U.S. Forest Service employees have written a letter to the Trump administration, voicing their opposition to the proposed Twin Metals copper mine in northern Minnesota.

Writing to the heads of the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the group expressed "grave concerns" about the copper mine that Chilean mining giant Antofagasta is pursuing.

"It is indisputably a high-risk business and there is no mine plan or design feature that eliminates the risk," the letter said.

Twin Metals is one of two heavily-contested copper mines proposed for Minnesota's Iron Range. The other, by PolyMet Mining, has cleared most of Minnesota's state regulatory hurdles. The Twin Metals plan, which is still in the early stages of regulatory approvals, has drawn even greater concern from environmentalists because it would lie within the watershed of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, meaning that any pollution released from the site would run downstream into the pristine wilderness refuge.

The letter, dated May 1, calls on the federal agencies to stick to an Obama-era decision against renewing Twin Metals' mining leases in order to protect the Boundary Waters, and to restart a canceled environmental study to better understand the impact the mine would have.

"While our concerns are based on science and local expertise, simple common sense tells us that with upward of 75% of all known copper deposits still available for development, there are surely more ecologically-suited places to meet demand for copper than directly upstream from millions of acres of water-rich wilderness," the letter reads.

More than 30 former U.S. Forest Service employees, signed the letter. They include rangers, wildlife biologists and soil scientists, for example, who said that together they have nearly 1,000 years of forestry experience.

In an interview, Brenda Halter, a retired Forest Service hydrologist now living in Ashland, Wis., said she helped organize the effort. The group isn't affiliated with any organization, she said, and the letter was a grassroots effort among Forest Service employees who worked in Minnesota.

"We just reached out to people that we knew," Halter said. "In this watershed, if there's a leak or failure there is so little opportunity to capture it or remediate it without essentially trading off the wilderness. You can't fix it."

The letter notes how frequently tailings dams at other copper mines, which hold the toxic waste water from the mining, fail or leak. It also mentioned concerns about acid mine drainage, the sulfuric acid that is generated when sulfide minerals in ore and rock are exposed to water and air during mining.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of the Interior said she was working on a response to the letter.

A spokesman for Twin Metals Minnesota did not immediately respond to calls for comment on Tuesday morning.