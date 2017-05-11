Forest Lake police officers on Thursday unanimously approved a three-year contract that will keep them patrolling the city’s streets rather than county deputies, a surprising turnaround from the City Council’s decision to disband the department only days ago.

The City Council will vote Monday on whether to ratify the labor agreement.

Sean Gormley, executive director of Law Enforcement Labor Union, called Thursday “a great day for Forest Lake and a great day for our police officers.” His union represents the department’s 23 sworn officers.

The contract includes a 2-percent wage increase in each of the next two years, and a 3-percent increase in the third year; health insurance benefits for three years and upon retirement, along with provisions for medical leave; and more equitable arbitration rules.

In a statement, Mayor Ben Winnick said that both the city and the police union “made tough concessions.” He said he looked forward to the City Council discussion on the agreement.

The council voted 3-2 on Monday night to move the city’s law enforcement services to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and disband the city’s police force. Council members, including Winnick, said the switch to county services would save the city about $385,000 a year.

But opponents said the move was politically motivated, and it was met with strong objections from many in the city of 20,000 — including even high school students who left school in droves on Tuesday and marched to City Hall in protest.

On Wednesday, officials with the Sheriff’s Office, city and police union said they had reached a tentative accord. Forest Lake police had been working without a formal contract since Jan. 1.