A high-risk vehicle stop turned out to be the last service call for Ranger, a Forest Lake Police Department K-9.

The 95-pound German shepherd suffered cardiac arrest Wednesday night while helping police and the State Patrol with a traffic stop in the area of Hwys. 97 and 61 around 11:35 p.m., said Captain Greg Weiss.

Ranger was deployed when the driver did not follow police orders, Weiss said.

The driver was arrested. Immediately following the incident, Ranger went into cardiac arrest and his handler, officer Nick Kent, rushed him to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital. Attempts to resuscitate Ranger were unsuccessful, Weiss said.

Ranger had been a member of the Forest Lake Police Department for seven years.

The Police Clips Facebook page posted audio of the dog’s final call. http://www.mnpoliceclips.com/audio-forest-lake-k9-ranger-end-of-watch — -2-8-17-0038.html