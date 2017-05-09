More than 1,000 Forest Lake High School students walked out of classes Tuesday to protest the city’s move to disband the police department.

Students streamed out of the school about 1:15 to show support for the city’s police department. The City Council voted Monday to disband the department of 23 sworn officers who patrol a city of more than 18,000 people and contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Students marched and chanted, raising handmade signs in a fight to save the police department. “Our choice, Our city, Our cops,” read one sign.

The council’s 3-2 vote brought on the wrath of residents who packed the council’s chambers. And by Tuesday morning, the emotion continued to bubble throughout the community.

Mayor Ben Winnick, who cast the deciding vote, said the switch to Washington County would save the city $385,000 a year and put three more officers on the streets.

The police department’s budget this year is just over $4 million, with city taxpayers covering about $3.3 million. The Sheriff’s Office proposal anticipates an annual cost of about $2.9 million, with a one-time cost of about $88,000.

Police Chief Rick Peterson said in mid-April that his department has been “very fiscally responsible” and that his budget compares well with similar-sized cities such as Stillwater, Rosemount, Farmington and Elk River.

Sean Gormley, executive director of Law Enforcement Labor Services, said the union offered a proposal to the city weeks ago for a two-year contract with no wage increases for officers, but the city only wanted to talk about layoff procedures and the process for turning in their duty weapons. The police officers have been working without a contract since January,

Gormley said he got a phone call at 10 p.m. Friday that the city wanted an emergency meeting with the union at 1 p.m. Saturday.

At that meeting, the city offered a three-year contract with a 2 percent wage increase each year. But it stripped all seniority rights, required officers to give up bargaining and arbitration rights and eliminated post-retirement health insurance.

“They were holding a gun to our heads and said accept the contract or there’s nothing we can do for you,” Gormley said. “A take-it-or-leave-it type thing.”

Officers voted down the contract offer at a meeting Sunday morning.