MADISON, Wis. — In a story Feb. 11 about a Forest County deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the only registered deer farm in Marinette County, where the animal was born, is Koz Deer Farm. Marinette County actually has nine registered deer farms. The infected animal was born on a farm registered to Wild River Whitetails LLC, the same entity that owns the Forest County hunting ranch where the deer wound up.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Forest County ranch deer tests positive for wasting disease

A deer on a Forest County hunting ranch has tested positive for chronic wasting disease

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A deer on a Forest County hunting ranch has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

State agriculture officials said Monday that tests confirmed the disease in the 6-year-old whitetail buck.

The deer was born on a Marinette County breeding farm and moved to the ranch in 2014. Both the farm and ranch — owned by Wild River Whitetails LLC — have been quarantined since June after a doe on the farm tested positive.