STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Makale Foreman had 16 points as Stony Brook defeated Maine 54-46 on Saturday night.
Mouhamadou Gueye had 14 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (18-10, 9-4 America East Conference). Miles Latimer added 10 points. Andrew Garcia had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Sergio El Darwich had 18 points for the Black Bears (7-20, 3-10). Stephane Ingo added 12 rebounds. Nedeljko Prijovic had 12 rebounds.
The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears this season. Stony Brook defeated Maine 73-52 on Jan. 5. Stony Brook matches up against Hartford at home on Wednesday. Maine matches up against New Hampshire at home on Wednesday.
