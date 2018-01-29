PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A Cambodian prosecutor says 10 foreigners charged with producing pornographic photos during a party near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex have denied wrongdoing.

Samrith Sokhon said Monday that the five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands said they had done nothing wrong.

They face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Nearly 90 people were detained when police raided a rented villa in the northwestern town of Siem Reap last Thursday, but only 10 were charged Sunday.

Police originally said they were arrested for "dancing pornographically."

Photos released by police showed clothed young adults rolling around together on a dance floor.