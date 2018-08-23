ELY, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say a teenager who drowned in a northern Minnesota lake was a foreign exchange student from Egypt.
Eighteen-year-old Ammar Abo El-Nagoh was a student at Oberlin College in Ohio.
Witnesses told investigators the teen, wearing a life jacket, swam from shore to a floating dock and back on Twin Lakes near Ely Tuesday evening. Authorities say he decided to try again without the life jacket, but went under water.
His body was recovered about 30 minutes later.
