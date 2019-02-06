NEW DELHI — International rights groups and foreign aid organizations with deep roots in India say they are struggling to operate under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has elevated the role of homegrown social groups while cracking down on foreign charities.

Greenpeace India said this month that it was forced to close two of its regional offices and sharply reduce its staff because of the crackdown.

Amnesty International India in December slashed 68 jobs — 30 percent of its in-country workforce — and canceled programs after tax authorities raided its headquarters in Bengaluru and froze its accounts.

Since coming to power in 2014, the Modi government has canceled the licenses of nearly 15,000 charities, preventing them from receiving foreign funds, for alleged offenses such as failing to submit timely tax returns.