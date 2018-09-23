Forecast Calls for an Emboldened Canadian Breeze

Crisp Air Will Continue Creeping In...

Thanks to Praedictix Meteorologist DJ Kayser for the image below who is spending some time up north. Folks in far northern and northwestern Minnesota are starting to see colors show up in earnest, but it's starting to become a little more noticeable around the Twins Cities that things are changing.

MN DNR Fall Color Update The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are starting to show up fast! Most of northwestern MN is reporting 25%-50% color, while 10%-25% is now showing up across the Twin Cities Metro! See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

September 20, 2018 - At Least 10 Tornadoes Touched Down - Maybe More?

Severe storms broke out Thursday evening across southeastern MN and at least 4 tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service. Storm surveys are still yet to come, but here's the latest from the National Weather Serive regarding the severe weather from Thursday evening:

...A BRIEF SUMMARY OF THE SEPTEMBER 20TH TORNADOES...

All of this information is PRELIMINARY and will likely change as more information is gathered. Some tornadoes may be combined to form longer tracks which may reduce the total number below. Some ratings are being assessed for modification. Other locations have yet to be surveyed and more tornadic areas could be added to this list:

1.) Just west of Ceylon, MN (Martin Co.): Brief EF0

2.) Granada, MN (Martin Co.): EF1

3.) Northwest of Janesville, MN near the Blue Earth/Waseca County line to Waterville, MN (Waseca and Le Sueur Co.): EF1

4.) Morristown, MN (Rice Co.): EF2

5.) Northwest of Faribault near Robards Lake to I-35 (Rice Co.): EF1

6.) Northfield, MN (Rice Co.) to Cannon Falls (Goodhue Co.): EF1

7.) Cannon River Wilderness area (Rice Co.) to between Dennison and Stanton, MN (Goodhue Co.): EF1

8.) Southwest side of Cannon Falls, MN: EF1. This one could eventually be combined with #7 upon further assessment.

9.) South of Dundas, MN to southeast of Northfield, MN (Rice Co.): EF1. This one could be combined with #5 upon further assessment.

10.) Medford, MN (on Steele/Rice Co border) to between Nerstrand and Kenyon, MN (Goodhue co.): EF1 Other areas of interest: Cannon Falls city eastward into Pierce County, WI and Owatonna northeastward toward Zumbrota.

"A line of severe thunderstorms moved through southern Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin during the late afternoon and early evening of Thursday, September 20, 2018. Prior to the development of severe storms, numerous showers and thunderstorms affected much of central and southern Minnesota during the morning and early- to mid-afternoon. This activity developed well north of a warm front, which was located over northern Iowa at the time. The warm front quickly surged north during the mid- to late-afternoon as a strengthening low pressure system moved northeast from Nebraska toward southern Minnesota. Scattered non-severe thunderstorms continued to develop north of the warm front as a broken line of strong to severe storms developed from the low pressure system southward ahead of the attendant cold front. These storms raced northeast at up to 65 mph, and moved across southern Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin from around 430 PM through 8 PM. Widespread severe weather occurred with these storms."

"As of 800 AM, Friday, September 21, 2018, damage survey teams from the NWS were in the process of surveying areas of damage across the area impacted by the storms. Radar data and spotter reports indicated that a few tornadoes likely occurred with the storms, and survey teams will make the final determination as to if, when, and where tornadoes occurred. This page will be updated as new information is received." See the latest from the NWS & Updated Storm Survey Results HERE: Storm Reports - Thursday, September 20th, 2018

The National Weather Service was busy issuing a number tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday evening. The image below shows where the warnings were issued, including the storm damage reports. Cleanup efforts will be underway in several communities over the next several days in the wake of Thursday evening's storms. The good news is that weather looks pretty quiet over the next few days with the next best chance of rain/thunder arriving late Monday.

Thunderstorm Wind Gusts - Thursday, September 20th, 2018

Here is a list of impressive wind gusts reported from Thursday's evenings storms as they rumbled across parts of southeastn Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Note the 70mph reported at the Mankato Airport and a 63mph wind gust near Red Wing! Keep in mind that severe level criteria for wind gusts are 58mph+.

___________________________________________________________________ Record Rainfall - Thursday, September 20th 2018 Thursday, September 20th was the WETTEST day of 2018 so far at the KMSP Airport! 3.28" of rain fell making it not only a daily rainfall record (Previous: 1.82" set in 1902), but it also become the 4th wettest September day on record (wettest 4.96" set 9/12/1903) #mnwx Record Rainfall - Thursday, September 20th, 2018 Record daily rains also fell in Sioux Fall, SD and Rochester, MN at 3.09" at 1.80" respectively. Interestingly, 6.94" of rain has fallen in Sioux Falls, SD through the first 20 days of September, which is nearly 5" above average for the month! They have also recieved 33.92" of liquid in 2018 so far, which is 12.65" above average, making it the WETTEST January 1st - September 20th on record.

VERY Wet Last Week of Summer

The last several days have been VERY wet across parts of the Upper Midwest. Take a look at the estimated rainfall over the last 7 days across Minnesota, which shows several inches of rain across much of the state, which is WELL above normal. The official tally at the MSP Airport this month is 6.50", which is the 8th wettest September on record.

_________________________________________________________________________________ Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



____________________________________________________________________________

"THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall." See more from Thrillist HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________

Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF

Thanks to a VERY wet week, allergies over the last several days have been a little less annoying. However, we still have yet to see our first frost/freeze, so seasonal sufferers may still have to deal with waves of higher pollen counts. The upcoming forecast suggests that we will have slightly better allergy conditions with readings in the low to low-medium range through early next week. Regardless, keep the allergy meds flowing... Hopefully we'll all get through this together - AAACHOOOO!

See more from Pollen.com HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ "How Weather Affects Allergy Forecast" "Weather plays a direct role in the severity and length of the allergy season. Weather conditions will increase the amount of pollen production to yield high pollen levels or decrease pollen production to yield low pollen levels. A mild winter can signify an early allergy season, since trees tend to start pollinating earlier. Dry, windy weather spreads pollen quickly, producing a higher distribution of pollen…increasing allergy symptoms. A late freeze can delay tree pollination, producing lower pollen counts. Rain can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, thereby providing relief for allergy sufferers. Although sometimes rain can cause an adverse effect: rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in spring makes grass grow faster to produce more unwanted pollen." See more from Pollen.com HERE: _________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%. ___________________________________________________________________

High Temps Monday

The high temperature spread across the state on Monday will be fairly impressive once again with highs in the 50s up north and readings in the 70s down south. Interestingly, some spots up north will be nearly 10F cooler than average, while folks in the southeastern part of the state will be nearly 5F above average.



Weather Outlook

The weather loop below from AM Monday through PM Tuesday shows areas of rain moving through the Upper Midwest as we head through the early part of the week. This will be the first in a series of clippers that look to roll through the region over the next several days. Each front will bring a little moisture and continue to funnel cooler into the state.

Rainfall Potential Through AM Wednesday

According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will be possible across far northern MN over the next 5 days. Some locations could see up to 1"+, especially in the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, locations closer to the Twin Cities could see 0.25" to 0.5" through the middle and end of next week.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended forecast as we head through the end of September and the first part of October shows MUCH cooler weather ahead. It'll feel very much like fall as we head through the end of the month with highs only warming into the 50s. Overnight lows will also be quite chilly, consistently in the 40s and possible even into the 30s. However, the rest of the weekend looks a little warmer with highs bumping back up close to 70F, perhaps even on Monday prior to the cold front blasting through.

_________________________________________________________________________ Average First Frost? While must of the state still has yet to see its first frost of the season, a few locations up north have already dipped into the 20s earlier this month. Note that the average first frost date (32F) typically happens between October 1st-10th around the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, while much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are less than 1 month away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing

_________________________________________________________________________________ Forecast Calls for an Emboldened Canadian Breeze

By Paul Douglas "September-licious". Noun. Lukewarm sunshine, low humidity, gentle breezes and generally contented Minnesotans. Hey, merriam-Webster Dictionary just added 840 new words, including "hangry", "fav" and "Instagramming" so why can't we make up our own words? Yesterday was a reminder of how spectacular September can be, without monsoon rains or raging tornadoes. It's looking pretty green out there. 90s into mid-September may be one reason the leaves aren't ripening yet. Fall colors emerge from shorter days and cooling temperatures. Chlorophyll breaks down, allowing the colorful, natural pigments to shine through in all their glory. With a sun angle as high in the sky as it was on March 19, coupled with longer nights, chilled Canadian air will become emboldened in the days to come. The approach of a cooler front ignites a band of showers and storms later today. A reinforcing cool front sparks more showers Thursday with late week highs in the 50s. Saturday looks iffy, with Sunday the wetter day. Light jackets will soon see some action - no need for driveway stakes yet.

_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast MONDAY: Mild. Late PM T-storms. Winds: S 15-25. High: 76. MONDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and a few rumbles. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 51. TUESDAY: Cooling off. Leftover shower. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 60. WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 47. High: 62. THURSDAY: Another clipper. Scattered showers. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 60. FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Cooler. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 44. High: 56. SATURDAY: Showers taper. Cool and damp. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 43. High: 55. SUNDAY: Raw. Steadier, heavier rain possible. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 53.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

September 24th 1985: 0.4 inches of snow falls in the Minneapolis area. 1982: Tropical air moves north into Minnesota. The Twin Cities have a low of 71. 1869: Heavy rain dumps nearly 10 inches on the White Earth Reservation.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 24th Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 2017)

Average Low: 49F (Record: 30F set in 1942) Record Rainfall: 1.06" set in 1934

Record Snowfall: 0.4"

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 24th Sunrise: 7:02am

Sunset: 7:06pm Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 4 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 33 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for September 24th at Midnight

0.2 Days After Full "Harvest" Moon Traditionally, this designation goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal (fall) equinox. The Harvest Moon usually comes in September, but (on average) once or twice per decade, it will fall in early October. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Usually, the moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later each night across the U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans and wild rice — the chief Native American staples — are now ready for gathering. Fullness occurs at 8:54 p.m. CDT . _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "Full moon falls on September 24, 2018 for us in the Americas, and on September 25 for much of the rest of the world (more about exact times below). It’s the first full moon of autumn for the Northern Hemisphere and first full moon of spring for the Southern Hemisphere. This is the closest full moon to the north’s autumn equinox. That makes this full moon the Northern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon! No matter where you live worldwide, the moon will appear plenty full to you on both of these nights, lighting up the night from dusk until dawn. Likewise, the exact time of full moon comes for all of us at same instant worldwide. But our clocks read differently by time zone." ___________________________________________________________________ "North Carolina Is Facing a Public Health Crisis After Florence" "Hurricane Florence unleashed unfathomable amounts of disgusting—and dangerous—substances into the environment. There’s literal pig shit, animal carcasses, and coal ash. These are already entering floodwaters, and there’s likely more pollution to come. After all, flooding in the Carolinas may continue to worsen. All this isn’t just bad for the waterways and soil. It’s bad for people—for their homes, their air quality, their drinking water, and ultimately their health. Similar public health issues were raised last year after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria. It all starts with the floodwater, Rebecca Fry, the director of the Institute for Environmental Health Solutions at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told Earther. Floodwater can cause molding in homes, which can spew spores into the air. That can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma, especially if there are already other air quality issues from a nearby highway or a smoker in the home." See more from Gizmodo HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Update The Atlantic is active up again with several waves of energy in place, two of which are tropical storms. Leslie and Kirk. Kirk will be the storm to watch as it tracks west towards the Lesser Antilles through the last full week of September. Tropical Storm Kirk The lastet track from NOAA's NHC suggests Kirk will continue to track west through the last full week of September and impace the Lesser Antilles by Friday. Stay tuned... Tropical Climatology