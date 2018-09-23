Forecast Calls for an Emboldened Canadian Breeze

Crisp Air Will Continue Creeping In...
 
Thanks to Praedictix Meteorologist DJ Kayser for the image below who is spending some time up north. Folks in far northern and northwestern Minnesota are starting to see colors show up in earnest, but it's starting to become a little more noticeable around the Twins Cities that things are changing.
 
 
MN DNR Fall Color Update
 
The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are starting to show up fast! Most of northwestern MN is reporting 25%-50% color, while 10%-25% is now showing up across the Twin Cities Metro!
 
See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE:
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
September 20, 2018 - At Least 10 Tornadoes Touched Down - Maybe More?
 
Severe storms broke out Thursday evening across southeastern MN and at least 4 tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service. Storm surveys are still yet to come, but here's the latest from the National Weather Serive regarding the severe weather from Thursday evening:
 
...A BRIEF SUMMARY OF THE SEPTEMBER 20TH TORNADOES...
 
All of this information is PRELIMINARY and will likely change as more information is gathered. Some tornadoes may be combined to form longer tracks which may reduce the total number below. Some ratings are being assessed for modification. Other locations have yet to be surveyed and more tornadic areas could be added to this list:
1.) Just west of Ceylon, MN (Martin Co.): Brief EF0
2.) Granada, MN (Martin Co.): EF1
3.) Northwest of Janesville, MN near the Blue Earth/Waseca County line to Waterville, MN (Waseca and Le Sueur Co.): EF1
4.) Morristown, MN (Rice Co.): EF2
5.) Northwest of Faribault near Robards Lake to I-35 (Rice Co.): EF1
6.) Northfield, MN (Rice Co.) to Cannon Falls (Goodhue Co.): EF1
7.) Cannon River Wilderness area (Rice Co.) to between Dennison and Stanton, MN (Goodhue Co.): EF1
8.) Southwest side of Cannon Falls, MN: EF1. This one could eventually be combined with #7 upon further assessment.
9.) South of Dundas, MN to southeast of Northfield, MN (Rice Co.): EF1. This one could be combined with #5 upon further assessment.
10.) Medford, MN (on Steele/Rice Co border) to between Nerstrand and Kenyon, MN (Goodhue co.): EF1 Other areas of interest: Cannon Falls city eastward into Pierce County, WI and Owatonna northeastward toward Zumbrota.
 
"A line of severe thunderstorms moved through southern Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin during the late afternoon and early evening of Thursday, September 20, 2018. Prior to the development of severe storms, numerous showers and thunderstorms affected much of central and southern Minnesota during the morning and early- to mid-afternoon. This activity developed well north of a warm front, which was located over northern Iowa at the time. The warm front quickly surged north during the mid- to late-afternoon as a strengthening low pressure system moved northeast from Nebraska toward southern Minnesota. Scattered non-severe thunderstorms continued to develop north of the warm front as a broken line of strong to severe storms developed from the low pressure system southward ahead of the attendant cold front. These storms raced northeast at up to 65 mph, and moved across southern Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin from around 430 PM through 8 PM. Widespread severe weather occurred with these storms."

"As of 800 AM, Friday, September 21, 2018, damage survey teams from the NWS were in the process of surveying areas of damage across the area impacted by the storms. Radar data and spotter reports indicated that a few tornadoes likely occurred with the storms, and survey teams will make the final determination as to if, when, and where tornadoes occurred. This page will be updated as new information is received."

See the latest from the NWS & Updated Storm Survey Results HERE:

 

Storm Reports - Thursday, September 20th, 2018

The National Weather Service was busy issuing a number tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Thursday evening. The image below shows where the warnings were issued, including the storm damage reports. Cleanup efforts will be underway in several communities over the next several days in the wake of Thursday evening's storms. The good news is that weather looks pretty quiet over the next few days with the next best chance of rain/thunder arriving late Monday.
Thunderstorm Wind Gusts - Thursday, September 20th, 2018
 
Here is a list of impressive wind gusts reported from Thursday's evenings storms as they rumbled across parts of southeastn Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Note the 70mph reported at the Mankato Airport and a 63mph wind gust near Red Wing! Keep in mind that severe level criteria for wind gusts are 58mph+.
___________________________________________________________________
 
Record Rainfall - Thursday, September 20th 2018
 
Thursday, September 20th was the WETTEST day of 2018 so far at the KMSP Airport! 3.28" of rain fell making it not only a daily rainfall record (Previous: 1.82" set in 1902), but it also become the 4th wettest September day on record (wettest 4.96" set 9/12/1903) #mnwx
 
 
Record Rainfall - Thursday, September 20th, 2018
 
Record daily rains also fell in Sioux Fall, SD and Rochester, MN at 3.09" at 1.80" respectively. Interestingly, 6.94" of rain has fallen in Sioux Falls, SD through the first 20 days of September, which is nearly 5" above average for the month! They have also recieved 33.92" of liquid in 2018 so far, which is 12.65" above average, making it the WETTEST January 1st - September 20th on record.
 
 
 
VERY Wet Last Week of Summer
 
The last several days have been VERY wet across parts of the Upper Midwest. Take a look at the estimated rainfall over the last 7 days across Minnesota, which shows several inches of rain across much of the state, which is WELL above normal. The official tally at the MSP Airport this month is 6.50", which is the 8th wettest September on record. 
 
_________________________________________________________________________________
 
Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.


____________________________________________________________________________
 
"THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."

See more from Thrillist HERE:


_____________________________________________________________________________

Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF
 
Thanks to a VERY wet week, allergies over the last several days have been a little less annoying. However, we still have yet to see our first frost/freeze, so seasonal sufferers may still have to deal with waves of higher pollen counts. The upcoming forecast suggests that we will have slightly better allergy conditions with readings in the low to low-medium range through early next week. Regardless, keep the allergy meds flowing... Hopefully we'll all get through this together - AAACHOOOO!
 
See more from Pollen.com HERE:
 
 ______________________________________________________________________

"How Weather Affects Allergy Forecast"

"Weather plays a direct role in the severity and length of the allergy season. Weather conditions will increase the amount of pollen production to yield high pollen levels or decrease pollen production to yield low pollen levels. A mild winter can signify an early allergy season, since trees tend to start pollinating earlier. Dry, windy weather spreads pollen quickly, producing a higher distribution of pollen…increasing allergy symptoms. A late freeze can delay tree pollination, producing lower pollen counts. Rain can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, thereby providing relief for allergy sufferers. Although sometimes rain can cause an adverse effect: rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in spring makes grass grow faster to produce more unwanted pollen."

See more from Pollen.com HERE:

 
_________________________________________________________________________

US Drought Monitor - Minnesota

Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%.

___________________________________________________________________
 
High Temps Monday
 
The high temperature spread across the state on Monday will be fairly impressive once again with highs in the 50s up north and readings in the 70s down south. Interestingly, some spots up north will be nearly 10F cooler than average, while folks in the southeastern part of the state will be nearly 5F above average. 
 

Weather Outlook
 
The weather loop below from AM Monday through PM Tuesday shows areas of rain moving through the Upper Midwest as we head through the early part of the week. This will be the first in a series of clippers that look to roll through the region over the next several days. Each front will bring a little moisture and continue to funnel cooler into the state.
 
 
Rainfall Potential Through AM Wednesday
 
According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will be possible across far northern MN over the next 5 days. Some locations could see up to 1"+, especially in the Arrowhead. Meanwhile, locations closer to the Twin Cities could see 0.25" to 0.5" through the middle and end of next week.
 
_________________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended forecast as we head through the end of September and the first part of October shows MUCH cooler weather ahead. It'll feel very much like fall as we head through the end of the month with highs only warming into the 50s. Overnight lows will also be quite chilly, consistently in the 40s and possible even into the 30s. However, the rest of the weekend looks a little warmer with highs bumping back up close to 70F, perhaps even on Monday prior to the cold front blasting through. 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Average First Frost?
 
While must of the state still has yet to see its first frost of the season, a few locations up north have already dipped into the 20s earlier this month. Note that the average first frost date (32F) typically happens between October 1st-10th around the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota, while much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are less than 1 month away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing
 
 
 
 

_________________________________________________________________________________
 

Forecast Calls for an Emboldened Canadian Breeze
By Paul Douglas

"September-licious". Noun. Lukewarm sunshine, low humidity, gentle breezes and generally contented Minnesotans.

Hey, merriam-Webster Dictionary just added 840 new words, including "hangry", "fav" and "Instagramming" so why can't we make up our own words?

Yesterday was a reminder of how spectacular September can be, without monsoon rains or raging tornadoes.

It's looking pretty green out there. 90s into mid-September may be one reason the leaves aren't ripening yet. Fall colors emerge from shorter days and cooling temperatures. Chlorophyll breaks down, allowing the colorful, natural pigments to shine through in all their glory.

With a sun angle as high in the sky as it was on March 19, coupled with longer nights, chilled Canadian air will become emboldened in the days to come. The approach of a cooler front ignites a band of showers and storms later today. A reinforcing cool front sparks more showers Thursday with late week highs in the 50s. Saturday looks iffy, with Sunday the wetter day.

Light jackets will soon see some action - no need for driveway stakes yet.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Mild. Late PM T-storms. Winds: S 15-25. High: 76.

MONDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and a few rumbles. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 51.

TUESDAY: Cooling off. Leftover shower. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 47. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Another clipper. Scattered showers. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 60.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Cooler. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 44. High: 56.

SATURDAY: Showers taper. Cool and damp. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 43. High: 55.

SUNDAY: Raw. Steadier, heavier rain possible. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 53.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
September 24th

1985: 0.4 inches of snow falls in the Minneapolis area.

1982: Tropical air moves north into Minnesota. The Twin Cities have a low of 71.

1869: Heavy rain dumps nearly 10 inches on the White Earth Reservation.
_______________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 24th

Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 2017)
Average Low: 49F (Record: 30F set in 1942)

Record Rainfall: 1.06" set in 1934
Record Snowfall: 0.4"
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 24th

Sunrise: 7:02am
Sunset: 7:06pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 4 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 33 Minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for September 24th at Midnight
0.2 Days After Full "Harvest" Moon

Traditionally, this designation goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal (fall) equinox. The Harvest Moon usually comes in September, but (on average) once or twice per decade, it will fall in early October. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Usually, the moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later each night across the U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans and wild rice — the chief Native American staples — are now ready for gathering. Fullness occurs at 8:54 p.m. CDT .

_________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: 

"Full moon falls on September 24, 2018 for us in the Americas, and on September 25 for much of the rest of the world (more about exact times below). It’s the first full moon of autumn for the Northern Hemisphere and first full moon of spring for the Southern Hemisphere. This is the closest full moon to the north’s autumn equinox. That makes this full moon the Northern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon! No matter where you live worldwide, the moon will appear plenty full to you on both of these nights, lighting up the night from dusk until dawn. Likewise, the exact time of full moon comes for all of us at same instant worldwide. But our clocks read differently by time zone."

 ___________________________________________________________________

"North Carolina Is Facing a Public Health Crisis After Florence"

"Hurricane Florence unleashed unfathomable amounts of disgusting—and dangerous—substances into the environment. There’s literal pig shit, animal carcasses, and coal ash. These are already entering floodwaters, and there’s likely more pollution to come. After all, flooding in the Carolinas may continue to worsen. All this isn’t just bad for the waterways and soil. It’s bad for people—for their homes, their air quality, their drinking water, and ultimately their health. Similar public health issues were raised last year after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria. It all starts with the floodwater, Rebecca Fry, the director of the Institute for Environmental Health Solutions at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told Earther. Floodwater can cause molding in homes, which can spew spores into the air. That can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma, especially if there are already other air quality issues from a nearby highway or a smoker in the home."

See more from Gizmodo HERE: 

 ____________________________________________________________________________

Atlantic Update

The Atlantic is active up again with several waves of energy in place, two of which are tropical storms. Leslie and Kirk. Kirk will be the storm to watch as it tracks west towards the Lesser Antilles through the last full week of September.

 Tropical Storm Kirk

The lastet track from NOAA's NHC suggests Kirk will continue to track west through the last full week of September and impace the Lesser Antilles by Friday. Stay tuned...

Tropical Climatology

This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop during the end of September. Keep in mind that September 10th is the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, so even though we are passed the typical peak, things can still be VERY active.
 
 ___________________________________________________________________
 
Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season

According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that on average, things are still pretty active through the 2nd half of September into October.
 

_____________________________________________________________________________

2018 Lightning Fatalities - EIGHTEEN

Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 18 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 4 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 65 females have died.

See Lightning Safety Tips From NOAA HERE:

__________________________________________________________________________

PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year

According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 843 (through September 20th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but more than what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,219 tornadoes.


_________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes in September By State

Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.

_____________________________________________________________
 
Monday Outlook
 
_______________________________________________________________________

 Temperature Trend

The middle part of September was pretty warm across much of the nation, but we're heading into more Fall-like temps as we approach the end of the month/early part of October. Here's the 850mb temp anomaly from Saturday to Wednesday. Note that the warmer than average temps will move east, while cooler than average temps look to start filtering into the Upper Midwest.

 

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, September 30th - October 6th looks to be cooler than average across much of the Central US and Upper Midwest. With that said, we might start seeing a little more frost across the far north towards the end of the month.

________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead

The weather loop below shows heavy rain across the Southern US through the weekend ahead. This moisture is in association with the remnants of TD19 that developed in the Eastern Pacific last week.

___________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of very heavy rain across the Southern US with pockets of 2" to 5" tallies. The heaviest rain looks to fall across parts of Tennessee and Kentucky. 


_______________________________________________________________________________
 
US Drought Outlook

Here is the national drought map from September 18th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region. However, areas of heavy rain in the Central and Southern Plains as of late has really helped improve drought conditions there. Additional heavy rains over the weekend will further improve drought conditions there.

_______________________________________________________________________
 
"Sea level rise: New study adds to worries about East Antarctica"
 
A new study of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet's response to past warm periods has unsettling implications for the magnitude and timing of sea level rise as global warming continues. Until recently, most of scientists' concerns were about the instability of Greenland and the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, but that is starting to change. Why it matters: The study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, reveals the history of ice retreat and expansion in the Wilkes Subglacial Basin, in the southeastern corner of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. The fate of the Antarctic Ice Sheet represents one of the largest uncertainties in climate science. How they did it: An international team of scientists drilled into the ocean floor off the coast of the Wilkes Subglacial Basin to obtain sediment cores. They then analyzed the chemical composition and other properties for clues about past glacial behavior. Glaciers carve out and drag sediment from rocks as they flow into the sea over time, leaving a historical record of their ebb and flow buried under layers of the ocean floor. The researchers unearthed this sediment from the deep and examined how this part of East Antarctica responded to warming during the late Pleistocene Interglacial periods, between ice ages in the past 450,000 years."
 
See more from AXIOS HERE:
 

_______________________________________________________________________________
 
"Slow-moving hurricanes like Florence could become increasingly common"
 
"The idea of a slow-moving storm isn’t exactly a new one. Hurricane Harvey in 2017 bore a similar signature. A recent study showed that the speed of tropical cyclones worldwide over land has decreased by ten percent in the last 70 years, between 1949 and 2016. The science isn’t settled on the cause of the slowdowns, but, if these trends continue, hurricanes like Harvey and Florence -- and the devastating flooding they caused -- could become increasingly common."
 
See more from NBCNews HERE:
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Watch a Russian Ice Cap Experience An ‘Unprecedented’ Melt Down"
 
"It’s no secret that ice around the world is receding as global temperatures rise. Even so, the sudden destabilization of a remote ice cap in the Russian High Arctic has scientists throwing around words like “extraordinary” and “unprecedented.” That’s because the Vavilov Ice Cap—located on October Revolution Islandbetween the Kara and Laptev seas—is situated in a polar desert, a region whose frigid temperatures and dry weather should keep ice firmly tethered to the underlying bedrock. Instead, some of Vavilov’s ice is now surging toward the ocean, accelerating from mere inches of motion per day in the 1990s to as much as 82 feet per day in 2015. The findings raise the troubling possibility that other cold, polar desert ice caps—ice sheets in miniature that are found mainly at high elevations—may be prone to sudden and rapid destabilization as the Earth warms."
 
See more from Gizmodo HERE:
 

______________________________________________________________________________

"Typhoon Mangkhut’s message to Hong Kong: rethink reclamation and prepare for climate change seriously"
 
"Chandran Nair says the latest superstorm should be a wake-up call to the government on the need to plan for the long-term impact of climate change, such as rising sea levels, to which artificial islands would be the most vulnerable. Even after the predictions telling us that Typhoon Mangkhut would be an unusually severe storm, it is likely that no one expected it to be as serious as it was. Mangkhut was the most intense storm since records began, with the highest wind speeds and storm surges ever recorded. And it has had some of the largest impacts: the number of emergency calls was five times higher than last year’s super typhoon, and the insurance bill from property damage will likely dwarf any previous storm at US$1 billion. Then add the multiple days of school closure and public transport disruption, and it’s clear Mangkhut is a storm for the history books."
 
See more from South China Morning Post HERE:
 
 
 
"Hurricane Florence’s “1,000-year” rainfall, explained"
 
"Massive downpours like these are no longer as rare as the name suggests. The National Weather Service reported Thursday that the overwhelming amount of rain from Hurricane Florence over three days was a “1,000-year” event. But these once-rare events are poised to become more common as the climate changes. Torrential downpours dropped upward of 50 inches of rain in some areas of the Carolinas as the storm made landfall and weakened. Across North Carolina, Florence dumped about 8 trillion gallons of rain, enough to fill more than 12 million Olympic swimming pools. The resulting floods broke records and sent animal waste and toxic coal ash spilling out of containment structures and into surrounding waters."
 
See more from Vox HERE:
 

__________________________________________________________________________
"The Problem With Hurricane Storm Categories"
 
"North Carolina residents might be excused for breathing a premature sigh of relief when Hurricane Florence, once a Category 4 storm, was downgraded to Category 1 before making landfall. But those numbers don’t tell the whole story–and what they leave out can have life-and-death consequences. “Florence is an excellent example of a storm that is a lower category than it was and yet is still extremely dangerous,” Bill Lapenta, director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction at the National Weather Service, tells TIME. Florence especially highlighted one key shortfall of the system known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale: while it measures a hurricane’s wind speed, it doesn’t take into account the speed at which the storm itself is moving. Those are often vastly different figures. While hurricanes can produce winds that whirl as fast as a race car, the systems themselves can plod along at the pace of a person taking a stroll. Slower storms can dump biblical amounts of rain in a more limited area over longer periods of time. That increases the risk for those in its path. Other threats, like storm surge, aren’t measured by a hurricane’s category either."

See more from Coastal Living HERE:

______________________________________________________________________________

"Research Shows Wind Farms Could Divert Hurricane Rains"

"With enough wind turbines, the rainfall from Hurricane Harvey could have been reduced by 20 percent, according to a new modeling study. Nature’s strength was laid bare again last week as two tropical storms marauded through Southeast Asia and the southeastern United States. Super Typhoon Mangkhut, thought to be one of the most powerful cyclones to hit the Philippines in decades, uprooted homes and turned roads into violent rivers. It killed at least 81 people before twisting its way over the South China Sea and careering into the Chinese mainland where the death toll rose further. On the US east coast, Hurricane Florence caused widespread flooding, killed at least 37people, and left millions without power. And as with Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Florence stalled over the continent, dropping ever more rain long after making landfall. In the face of such a raw display of nature’s fury, it may seem like little can be done to lessen the blow of a hurricane. But according to new research, help in tempering the power of hurricanes could one day come from an unexpected source: offshore wind farms."

See more from Hakai Magazine HERE:


________________________________________________________________________

"Can Planes Fly Through Thunderstorms and Hurricanes?"

"Whenever a large storm front develops somewhere in the world, air travel gets a bit more complicated than usual. Air routes are closed, holding patterns are established, flights get delayed and some are unfortunately cancelled. Thunderstorms present a massive problem if they are standing between you are your destination, even if the area they affect is relatively small. Hurricanes, however, are a beast of a whole other nature. Hurricanes are massive, spanning hundreds or thousands of miles and affecting flights on a regional scale. While a thunderstorm may develop and move through an area quickly, the effects of a hurricane linger for days. Airports directly affected by a hurricane will close for obvious reasons, often for days. Airport closures due to hunderstorms tend to be much shorter. But what happens to all the flights that need to travel through a thunderstorm or a hurricane? First, airlines treat thunderstorms differently from hurricanes for flight-planning purposes."

See more from The Points Guy HERE:


______________________________________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

A Tornadic Miracle - Hurricane Scale Outdated?