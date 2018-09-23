Forecast Calls for an Emboldened Canadian Breeze

"As of 800 AM, Friday, September 21, 2018, damage survey teams from the NWS were in the process of surveying areas of damage across the area impacted by the storms. Radar data and spotter reports indicated that a few tornadoes likely occurred with the storms, and survey teams will make the final determination as to if, when, and where tornadoes occurred. This page will be updated as new information is received."
Storm Reports - Thursday, September 20th, 2018
According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.
____________________________________________________________________________
"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall."
_____________________________________________________________________________
"How Weather Affects Allergy Forecast"
"Weather plays a direct role in the severity and length of the allergy season. Weather conditions will increase the amount of pollen production to yield high pollen levels or decrease pollen production to yield low pollen levels. A mild winter can signify an early allergy season, since trees tend to start pollinating earlier. Dry, windy weather spreads pollen quickly, producing a higher distribution of pollen…increasing allergy symptoms. A late freeze can delay tree pollination, producing lower pollen counts. Rain can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, thereby providing relief for allergy sufferers. Although sometimes rain can cause an adverse effect: rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in spring makes grass grow faster to produce more unwanted pollen."
US Drought Monitor - Minnesota
Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%.
Weather Outlook
_________________________________________________________________________________
Forecast Calls for an Emboldened Canadian Breeze
By Paul Douglas
"September-licious". Noun. Lukewarm sunshine, low humidity, gentle breezes and generally contented Minnesotans.
Hey, merriam-Webster Dictionary just added 840 new words, including "hangry", "fav" and "Instagramming" so why can't we make up our own words?
Yesterday was a reminder of how spectacular September can be, without monsoon rains or raging tornadoes.
It's looking pretty green out there. 90s into mid-September may be one reason the leaves aren't ripening yet. Fall colors emerge from shorter days and cooling temperatures. Chlorophyll breaks down, allowing the colorful, natural pigments to shine through in all their glory.
With a sun angle as high in the sky as it was on March 19, coupled with longer nights, chilled Canadian air will become emboldened in the days to come. The approach of a cooler front ignites a band of showers and storms later today. A reinforcing cool front sparks more showers Thursday with late week highs in the 50s. Saturday looks iffy, with Sunday the wetter day.
Light jackets will soon see some action - no need for driveway stakes yet.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Mild. Late PM T-storms. Winds: S 15-25. High: 76.
MONDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and a few rumbles. Winds: WSW 5. Low: 51.
TUESDAY: Cooling off. Leftover shower. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 47. High: 62.
THURSDAY: Another clipper. Scattered showers. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 60.
FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Cooler. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 44. High: 56.
SATURDAY: Showers taper. Cool and damp. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 43. High: 55.
SUNDAY: Raw. Steadier, heavier rain possible. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 53.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
September 24th
1985: 0.4 inches of snow falls in the Minneapolis area.
1982: Tropical air moves north into Minnesota. The Twin Cities have a low of 71.
1869: Heavy rain dumps nearly 10 inches on the White Earth Reservation.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 24th
Average High: 68F (Record: 90F set in 2017)
Average Low: 49F (Record: 30F set in 1942)
Record Rainfall: 1.06" set in 1934
Record Snowfall: 0.4"
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 24th
Sunrise: 7:02am
Sunset: 7:06pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 4 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 33 Minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for September 24th at Midnight
0.2 Days After Full "Harvest" Moon
Traditionally, this designation goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal (fall) equinox. The Harvest Moon usually comes in September, but (on average) once or twice per decade, it will fall in early October. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Usually, the moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later each night across the U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans and wild rice — the chief Native American staples — are now ready for gathering. Fullness occurs at 8:54 p.m. CDT .
_________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Full moon falls on September 24, 2018 for us in the Americas, and on September 25 for much of the rest of the world (more about exact times below). It’s the first full moon of autumn for the Northern Hemisphere and first full moon of spring for the Southern Hemisphere. This is the closest full moon to the north’s autumn equinox. That makes this full moon the Northern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon! No matter where you live worldwide, the moon will appear plenty full to you on both of these nights, lighting up the night from dusk until dawn. Likewise, the exact time of full moon comes for all of us at same instant worldwide. But our clocks read differently by time zone."
"North Carolina Is Facing a Public Health Crisis After Florence"
"Hurricane Florence unleashed unfathomable amounts of disgusting—and dangerous—substances into the environment. There’s literal pig shit, animal carcasses, and coal ash. These are already entering floodwaters, and there’s likely more pollution to come. After all, flooding in the Carolinas may continue to worsen. All this isn’t just bad for the waterways and soil. It’s bad for people—for their homes, their air quality, their drinking water, and ultimately their health. Similar public health issues were raised last year after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria. It all starts with the floodwater, Rebecca Fry, the director of the Institute for Environmental Health Solutions at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told Earther. Floodwater can cause molding in homes, which can spew spores into the air. That can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma, especially if there are already other air quality issues from a nearby highway or a smoker in the home."
Atlantic Update
The Atlantic is active up again with several waves of energy in place, two of which are tropical storms. Leslie and Kirk. Kirk will be the storm to watch as it tracks west towards the Lesser Antilles through the last full week of September.
The lastet track from NOAA's NHC suggests Kirk will continue to track west through the last full week of September and impace the Lesser Antilles by Friday. Stay tuned...
Tropical Climatology