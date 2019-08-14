DETROIT — Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars' front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers.
Ford says it's aware of one injury from the problem.
Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.
