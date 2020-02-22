NEW YORK — Elijah Ford had 18 points as Wagner topped Central Connecticut 68-56 on Friday night. Alex Morales added 17 points for the Seahawks, while Tyrone Nesby IV chipped in 15. Morales also had six rebounds.
Will Martinez had six assists for Wagner (7-19, 4-11 Northeast Conference).
Jamir Coleman had 11 points for the Blue Devils (4-25, 3-13). Jamir Reed added seven rebounds.
The Seahawks leveled the season series against the Blue Devils with the win. Central Connecticut defeated Wagner 86-76 on Jan. 25. Wagner takes on St. Francis (NY) on the road on Sunday. Central Connecticut faces Merrimack on the road on Thursday.
