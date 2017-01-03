FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.
Ford, however, still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant. President-elect Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S.
The company made the announcements Tuesday at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.
Among the new vehicles it will make are a fully electric small SUV with 300 miles of range.
Ford also plans a gas-electric hybrid version of the F-150 pickup.
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Texas woman critical after accidental poisoning kills kids
A Texas woman was in critical condition Tuesday following an accidental poisoning under her home that killed four of her children and sickened five other family members, hospital and fire officials said.
Business
US stocks ring in 2017 with gains as health care stocks rise
U.S. stocksare moving higher on the first trading day of 2017. Health care companies, which fell last year as the rest of the market moved higher, are making some of the biggest gains. While stock indexes are broadly higher, they've surrendered most of an earlier gain.
National
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
House Republicans reversed themselves Tuesday under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, and dropped plans to swiftly gut an independent congressional ethics board.
National
Hawaii residents renew push for pesticide regulations
Hawaii residents concerned about pesticides are planning a push to strengthen regulation over chemicals they fear harm their health.
National
The Latest: House GOP drops plan gut ethics office
The Latest on Congress convening for a new session. (All times EST):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.