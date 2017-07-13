By one estimation, the value of the Vikings franchise has more than doubled since last playing in the Metrodome.

Forbes released its newest 50 most valuable sports teams this week and the Vikings come in at No. 30, tied with the Boston Celtics and right in the middle of a list dominated by NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys rank No. 1 at an estimated $4.2 billion with the Vikings slotted at 17th among the 29 NFL teams listed.

However, the Vikings have exceeded even the rapidly rising dollar level of the NFL as a whole. Minnesota’s 38-percent increase to $2.2 billion ranks as the third-largest one-year jump among all sports franchises.

That, of course, is also the third-largest jump in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams (100%) and Oakland Raiders (47%) the only teams seeing a steeper increase in value. Notice a common theme? Moving a franchise, especially to Los Angeles or Las Vegas, is a gold mine for a projected selling point. So is getting a shiny new stadium.

The Vikings steadily moved up Forbes’ list since construction started on U.S. Bank Stadium, ranking 49th after the 2014 season. Last year’s inaugural season gave the Vikings a similar boost that the San Francisco 49ers gained when opening Levi’s Stadium in 2014. The 49ers skyrocketed by Forbes’ metrics, gauging a $3 billion value today (9th) three years after a $1.2 billion estimation.

Below is Forbes’ top 30 for 2017:

Dallas Cowboys, $4.2 billion

New York Yankees, $3.7 billion

Manchester United, $3.69 billion

Barcelona, $3.64 billion

Real Madrid, $3.58 billion

New England Patriots, $3.4 billion

New York Knicks, $3.3 billion

New York Giants, $3.1 billion

San Francisco 49ers, $3 billion

L.A. Lakers, $3 billion

Washington Redskins, $2.95 billion

L.A. Rams, $2.9 billion

New York Jets, $2.75 billion

L.A. Dodgers, $2.75 billion

Bayern Munich, $2.71 billion

Chicago Bears, $2.7 billion

Boston Red Sox, $2.7 billion

Chicago Cubs, $2.68 billion

San Francisco Giants, $2.65 billion

Houston Texans, $2.6 billion

Golden State Warriors, $2.6 billion

Philadelphia Eagles, $2.5 billion

Chicago Bulls, $2.5 billion

Denver Broncos, $2.4 billion

Miami Dolphins, $2.38 billion

Green Bay Packers, $2.35 billion

Baltimore Ravens, $2.3 billion

Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.25 billion

Seattle Seahawks, $2.25 billion

Minnesota Vikings, $2.2 billion

Boston Celtics, $2.2 billion