By one estimation, the value of the Vikings franchise has more than doubled since last playing in the Metrodome.
Forbes released its newest 50 most valuable sports teams this week and the Vikings come in at No. 30, tied with the Boston Celtics and right in the middle of a list dominated by NFL teams. The Dallas Cowboys rank No. 1 at an estimated $4.2 billion with the Vikings slotted at 17th among the 29 NFL teams listed.
However, the Vikings have exceeded even the rapidly rising dollar level of the NFL as a whole. Minnesota’s 38-percent increase to $2.2 billion ranks as the third-largest one-year jump among all sports franchises.
That, of course, is also the third-largest jump in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams (100%) and Oakland Raiders (47%) the only teams seeing a steeper increase in value. Notice a common theme? Moving a franchise, especially to Los Angeles or Las Vegas, is a gold mine for a projected selling point. So is getting a shiny new stadium.
The Vikings steadily moved up Forbes’ list since construction started on U.S. Bank Stadium, ranking 49th after the 2014 season. Last year’s inaugural season gave the Vikings a similar boost that the San Francisco 49ers gained when opening Levi’s Stadium in 2014. The 49ers skyrocketed by Forbes’ metrics, gauging a $3 billion value today (9th) three years after a $1.2 billion estimation.
Below is Forbes’ top 30 for 2017:
Dallas Cowboys, $4.2 billion
New York Yankees, $3.7 billion
Manchester United, $3.69 billion
Barcelona, $3.64 billion
Real Madrid, $3.58 billion
New England Patriots, $3.4 billion
New York Knicks, $3.3 billion
New York Giants, $3.1 billion
San Francisco 49ers, $3 billion
L.A. Lakers, $3 billion
Washington Redskins, $2.95 billion
L.A. Rams, $2.9 billion
New York Jets, $2.75 billion
L.A. Dodgers, $2.75 billion
Bayern Munich, $2.71 billion
Chicago Bears, $2.7 billion
Boston Red Sox, $2.7 billion
Chicago Cubs, $2.68 billion
San Francisco Giants, $2.65 billion
Houston Texans, $2.6 billion
Golden State Warriors, $2.6 billion
Philadelphia Eagles, $2.5 billion
Chicago Bulls, $2.5 billion
Denver Broncos, $2.4 billion
Miami Dolphins, $2.38 billion
Green Bay Packers, $2.35 billion
Baltimore Ravens, $2.3 billion
Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.25 billion
Seattle Seahawks, $2.25 billion
Minnesota Vikings, $2.2 billion
Boston Celtics, $2.2 billion
