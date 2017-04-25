They wear red robes. White bonnets.

In the dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the color brands the few women who are still fertile, known as handmaids, and are required to bear children for the elite. The bonnets have the tougher task: They’re meant to keep the women’s eyes down, to prevent them from making eye contact with men and, more important, one another.

But in recent months, women have donned the restrictive garb as an act of protest — locking eyes and arms.

Like the robes, the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood is back in fashion. Which is such a bummer. Women shake their heads at the trend, weary: How can this book, published three decades ago, still be so timely? Still be so scary?

Since the election of Donald Trump, the book has surged on bestseller lists, alongside George Orwell’s “1984,” another dark warning from the past. At marches, women held up signs: “Make Margaret Atwood fiction again!” and “We’re not your handmaids!” Another: “The Handmaid’s Tale is not an instruction manual!” This week, “The Handmaid’s Tale” becomes a new Hulu series, starring Elisabeth Moss as the narrator, Offred, whose wide eyes register the horror of the United States becoming the Republic of Gilead, a theocracy where women are stripped of their money, their children, their freedoms.

Even Offred’s name is not her own. Instead, it advertises her ownership: She is “of” her commander “Fred.”

“I had another name, but it’s forbidden now,” Moss says in a voice-over that makes the most of Atwood’s sharp language.

Here’s where cultural forces we see today get literal: In this near future, marked by a toxic environment that has made most people sterile, women do not count as full humans. Instead, they’re divided into roles based on their domestic tasks. Wives are married to the “leaders of the faithful.” Marthas handle baking, cooking. Handmaids are forced to have sex with the leaders in rote rituals that begin with religious verse, bearing children who will be taken from them once they no longer need their breasts.

The show, in the works before Trump’s election, “became more relevant than we ever imagined,” said Warren Littlefield, the executive producer, earlier this year. “A big part of what we deal with in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ is the issue of women’s control of their body, and now we’re dealing with the possible defunding of Planned Parenthood.

“We didn’t want to be more relevant, but somehow we got that way.”

Atwood wrote “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 1984, transcribing it on a rented typewriter while in West Berlin, “still encircled by the Berlin Wall,” she recalled in a March essay for the New York Times. When the book was published a year later, one critic claimed the dystopia she had created was lacking “the essential element” of a cautionary tale — recognition.

“Even when I try, in the light of these palely lurid pages, to take the Moral Majority seriously, no shiver of recognition ensues,” Mary McCarthy wrote in the New York Times.

But readers disagreed. The book became a bestseller and, since then, has never been out of print. It inspired a so-so movie, in 1990, starring Natasha Richardson and Robert Duvall, a graphic novel and an opera with a local tie: The Minnesota Opera performed its North American premiere in 2003. At points along the way, the book seemed prescient, or at least foreboding.

In the book’s early pages, a phrase describing “a return to traditional values” reverberated during the Reagan-era policies around family planning, said Daylanne K. English, the chair of the English department at Macalester College. One such policy: the rule barring federal funds from going to health providers abroad who talk to women about abortion.

“And now, of course, it’s relevant all over again,” English said. In an early executive action, Trump revived and expanded that so-called global gag rule.

There’s more. In the jockeying over this year’s failed health care plan, Trump had agreed to conservatives’ demands to strip federal health insurance requirements for maternity care. Then, this month, Congress passed a bill that could encourage states to withhold federal money from Planned Parenthood. The always-quotable Atwood has also called out Trump’s misogyny, more generally, his bragging about sexual assault.

In protests and marches, the language and imagery around “The Handmaid’s Tale” have become a kind of shorthand, a warning that policies controlling women’s bodies could quickly lead to a dark world. “Welcome to the #RepublicOfGilead,” people tweeted with photos of Trump’s health care summit, a room filled with men. In March, women wearing long red robes and white bonnets showed up at the Senate gallery in Texas to protest bills that would restrict abortion. The robes popped up again at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books last week.

Atwood, now 77, has embraced her new role as “prophet of dystopia,” as the New Yorker put it, as well as the new series. On her Twitter account, which boasts 1.5 million followers, Atwood retweets the protest posters and posts articles about the series, praising its stars. She even has a cameo: A slightly out-of-focus, curly haired supervisor slaps Offred across the face.

Like Atwood, dystopia is suddenly hip. Students at Macalester, many of whom grew up on “The Hunger Games,” are fascinated with apocalyptic texts, said English, who teaches “The Handmaid’s Tale” in a popular course called Ecstasy and Apocalypse: Literature of the Extreme. “We should collectively think about why there’s a generation preoccupied with the apocalypse,” English said.

Before each semester’s start, she rereads the texts she’ll teach, but this one is particularly difficult “because it is so grim,” she said. “It is so painful to read.”

It’s maybe more painful to watch. The new series is beautiful but dark, filled with tension. It looks and sounds a lot like today, with references to Uber and Tinder.

Because the novel is narrated by Offred, this thriller tries to get inside her head in other ways. There are intensely close close-ups of Moss, whom we cheered for as Peggy Olson on “Mad Men” as she made her way in the male-dominated ad world. At a press session for the “Handmaid’s Tale” in January, Moss said that often, the camera “literally was so close that I couldn’t move my head forward.”

At that range, she communicates much with a slight intake of breath, a flutter of her eyelids.

The voice-over — wry, funny, defiant — lets us see the difference between Offred’s careful facade and inner world. “Offred, are you OK?” asks Ofglen, a fellow handmaid. “Yes, very well,” Offred says. But in her head, she adds: “Pious little shit.”

Handmaids must walk together in pairs, and Ofglen, played by Alexis Bledel, is Offred’s partner on their required trips to the store, a journey marked by watching gunmen and fresh bodies hanging from the Wall. The pairing is “supposed to be for our protection, companionship,” Offred tells us. “The truth is we’re watching each other. She’s my spy, and I’m hers.”

But the tale really begins when the two women, who have for months exchanged only pious pleasantries, look at one another in the window of what used to be an ice cream shop. They lock eyes, and everything changes.

“Now I’m awake to the world,” Offred later explains. “I was asleep before. That’s how we let it happen.”

Wake up, Atwood urges. Wake up, Moss warns, her eyes wide beneath her bonnet.

Staff writer Neal Justin contributed to this report.

