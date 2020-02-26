Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful film producer, could be facing a steep prison sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York on Monday, and his legal travails are far from over.

Weinstein will soon return to a familiar scene: a criminal courtroom, this one in Los Angeles. There, he faces charges stemming from accusations made by two women: an Italian model and actress who says that he raped her in a Beverly Hills hotel, and a second model who says he trapped her in a hotel bathroom and masturbated while he groped her. The attacks, prosecutors say, happened within about a day of each other in 2013.

More than 90 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including harassment and rape. The accusations ignited a global MeToo movement, with the careers of many other influential men being toppled over similar complaints about workplace behavior.

Weinstein has said that any sexual activity he engaged in was consensual.

The New York jury found him guilty of two felony sex crimes — rape and criminal sexual act — after a trial at which six women testified that he had sexually assaulted them. He was acquitted on three other counts, including the two most serious charges against him: being a sexual predator.

He was remanded to custody after the verdict was announced and faces a potential prison term of five to 29 years when he is sentenced March 11.

The Los Angeles district attorney, Jackie Lacey, is the second prosecutor to bring charges against the Hollywood producer, who is also the subject of criminal investigations in Dublin and London.

In California, Weinstein, 67, is charged with one felony count each of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint. He faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

One of the accusers in the Los Angeles case is Lauren Young, a model and actress who was also one of six women to testify at Weinstein’s trial in Manhattan. Young and two other women were allowed to testify in New York to demonstrate his “prior bad acts,” or what prosecutors said was a pattern of abuse.

The trial in Los Angeles is also expected to include testimony from Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an active case.

The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., declined to charge Weinstein in 2015 when accusations of sexual abuse first emerged against him.

Battilana Gutierrez, who made the accusations, told police in New York that the producer had groped her breast and slid his hand up her skirt during a business meeting at an office in the city. With the help of detectives, she later recorded Weinstein apologizing for his behavior and offering what seemed like an admission.

“I’m used to that,” Weinstein said on the recording, a copy of which was obtained by the New Yorker, adding, “I won’t do it again.”

Vance was harshly criticized for not prosecuting Weinstein at the time, but Battilana Guiterrez’s accusation is expected to be an important element in the Los Angeles case.

Although Los Angeles prosecutors could not charge Weinstein based on Battilana Guiterrez’s accusation because the events at issue did not happen in their jurisdiction, they hope her testimony will show a pattern of abuse. It is unclear how many other witnesses whose testimony could be used to establish such a pattern may be called.

The second accuser in the Los Angeles case is an Italian model and actress who has not been identified in court documents. She told prosecutors that she encountered Weinstein at a film festival in February 2013 and was shocked when he showed up at her door at the Mr. C luxury hotel in Beverly Hills.

According to a criminal complaint, Weinstein forced oral sex on her, then intercourse.

“He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. “He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.” She also told the newspaper: “It was the most demeaning thing ever done to me by far. He made me feel like an object, like nothing, with all his power.”

About a day later, Feb. 19, 2013, Weinstein met with Young and a Mexican model, Claudia Salinas, at a lobby bar in the Montage Beverly Hills. Young testified at Weinstein’s trial in Manhattan that she believed she was going to a business meeting to discuss a script she had been working on.