LYNN HAVEN, Fla. — For people without a lot of money, the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on the Florida Panhandle is especially devastating.
Seventy-two-year-old Mary Frances Parrish is expecting to be without electricity for weeks, roughly the same time the terminally ill son she's caring for is expected to live.
She's one of many in the area around Panama City, Florida, whose homes were damaged or destroyed when the powerful hurricane blew ashore on Wednesday.
Their damaged homes have no power and no running water, and it could be weeks before utilities are restored.
Other people lost their livelihoods in the storm because the businesses they worked for were destroyed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Hurricane-walloped North Carolina votes again after Big 1
For a Southern state regularly exposed to hurricanes, call it an election Florence-style.
Nation
For those without much, Hurricane Michael creates hardship
For people without a lot of money, the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on the Florida Panhandle is especially devastating.
Celebrities
Biles bothered by new USA Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
Olympic champion Simone Biles is upset about an anti-Nike tweet from USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO Mary Bono. Bono was appointed Friday to hold…
National
Mattis pushes closer ties to Vietnam amid tension with China
By making a rare second trip this year to Vietnam, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is signaling how intensively the Trump administration is trying to counter China's military assertiveness by cozying up to smaller nations in the region that share American wariness about Chinese intentions.
Variety
Online natural and organic grocery Thrive aims to fill niche
Thrive Market, a four-year-old online membership-based natural and organic food retailer, has successfully filled a niche modeled after Costco but just for healthy items.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.