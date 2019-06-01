In “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, a man ages backward: He is born an old man, regresses over the years and dies an infant.

In what amounts to a technological triumph for the aspiring Benjamin Buttons of the virtual world, a team of quantum physicists reported that they had created a computer algorithm that acts like the Fountain of Youth.

Using an IBM quantum computer, they managed to undo the aging of a single, simulated elementary particle by one-millionth of a second. But it was a Pyrrhic victory at best, requiring manipulations so unlikely to occur naturally that it only reinforced the notion that we are helplessly trapped in the flow of time.

Most of us sense that the atoms of a scrambled egg can’t be unscrambled back inside a pristine shell. Now it seems that, under general conditions, even a single particle probably can’t go backward without help and careful tinkering.

“We demonstrate that time-reversing even ONE quantum particle is an unsurmountable task for nature alone,” said Valerii M. Vinokur, one of the five aspiring time lords led by Gordey B. Lesovik of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. “The system comprising two particles is even more irreversible, let alone the eggs — comprising billions of particles — we break to prepare an omelet.”

On paper, the basic laws of physics are reversible; they work mathematically whether time is running forward or backward. But if time is just another dimension of space-time, as Albert Einstein said, our world is a strange one-way dimension.

An undated handout photo provided by Graham Carlow/IBM Research shows IBM’s Q dilution refrigerator, which houses a quantum computer. Using a quantum computer, physicists successfully reversed time for an artificial atom. You can even try it at home.

The uncertainty principle, which lies at the heart of quantum mechanics, states that, at any given moment, either the location or the velocity of a subatomic particle can be specified, but not both. As a result, a particle such as an electron, or a system of them, is represented by a mathematical entity called a wave function, whose magnitude is a measure of the probability of finding a particle in a particular place or condition.

The wave function extends throughout space and time. The law describing its evolution, known as the Schrödinger equation, after Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger, is equally valid running forward or backward. But getting a wave function to go in reverse is no small trick.

Enter the quantum computer. Unlike regular computers, which process a series of zeros and ones, or bits, quantum computers are made of so-called qubits, each of which can be zero and one at the same time. A quantum computer can perform thousands or millions of calculations simultaneously, so long as nobody looks to see what the answer is until the end.

Many of the largest tech companies, including Google, Microsoft and IBM, are racing to build such machines, which eventually could solve problems that regular computers can’t, such as breaking currently unbreakable cryptographic codes.

Lesovik and his colleagues set out to try to make a wave function go backward, using an IBM quantum computer available online to the public.

The algorithm almost always worked. It succeeded in returning the qubits to their youthful states 85% of the time when the calculation involved two qubits, but only half the time when three qubits were used. The authors attributed the reduced reliability to imperfections in the quantum computer, and to the tendency of qubits to fall out of sync when their numbers increase.