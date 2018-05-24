When Dan Elias got married in 2005, he had one request of his bride for their honeymoon.

"I said, 'We are going to visit seven national park sites on four islands in Hawaii,' " he recently recalled, describing their romantic getaway.

And so they observed the contemplative silence of Pearl Harbor and roamed the pitted landscape surrounding Hawaii's volcanoes.

They hiked through mud and tangled grasses along a steep trail to Kalaupapa, a former leper colony on Molokai, where the sick were exiled until 1969.

These are among the many national parks and preserves, battlefields, historic sites and monuments that Elias, 52, has visited in the past two decades: 417, to be exact.

He has spent weekends and vacations traveling to every national park site overseen by the National Park Service. More than a few people have visited the 59 parks, and blogged and written books about it.

But only the rarest of travelers, like Elias, say they have seen all 417 sites.

"We are all a bit on the obsessive-compulsive side," Elias said of his fellow explorers.

Some do it for bragging rights. Others just want to see all of the United States. Still others find solace in the backwoods of a southern bayou or camaraderie on a bush plane headed to a desolate glacier. They even have their own club, the National Park Travelers Club. Founded in 2004, it has more than 2,000 members.

Under the Trump administration, naturalists fear that the National Park Service, established in 1916 by President Wilson, is under attack. Fees at many national parks will go up in June. (Last year, more than 330 million people visited the sites.) Also, President Donald Trump scaled back two Utah national monuments in December.

Some national parks devotees quibble with their wandering cohort, suggesting they violate the spirit of the quest when they stop solely to get their park service passports stamped at a visitor center.

"A few years back, people were blatantly doing this," said Letty Johnson, 77, who lives in Gibraltar, Michigan.

She pointed to Hawaii's Honouliuli National Monument, a World War II internment and prisoner of war camp. According to the monument's website, it is not yet open to the public, although visitors can get their passports stamped. That's why Johnson and her husband count only 416 visited sites.

"We are purists," she said. "We don't say we've visited a site unless we've stepped foot in it."