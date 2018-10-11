NEW YORK — An auction house says it will offer the original handwritten lyrics from the "crown jewel of the Elton John and Bernie Taupin songbook."

Don't expect "Your Song" to sell for a song. Bonhams , the auctioneer, estimates the hammer will drop "in the six-figure range" during the Nov. 19 Manhattan auction.

Taupin was waiting for John on a London rooftop when he wrote the now-famous line: "I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss."

After getting the verses, it took John just 10 minutes to come up with the melody. Its 1970 release helped launch John and Taupin into stardom.

The document is being sold by the lyricist's ex-wife, Maxine Taupin.