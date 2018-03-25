At the entrance to the Rosemead, Calif., headquarters of Panda Restaurant Group, the parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, artist Robert Indiana’s “Love” sculpture was recently unveiled.

The 12-foot-high multimillion-dollar installation, with those four bright red letters made of aluminum, perches atop a fountain. It was a private donation by the company’s co-founders and co-chief executive officers, Andrew and Peggy Cherng.

The sculpture’s message resonates with the Cherngs, who have spent the past 45 years building a Chinese restaurant empire that produced sales in excess of $3 billion last year, with more than 2,000 Panda Express restaurants in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Guatemala and Aruba. Those restaurants each average about 480 guests a day, and the Cherngs employ more than 35,000 workers.

“We are building a culture on trust, and the aim of trust is love,” said Peggy Cherng, 70. “Love is the verb we emphasize with our Panda family. We must respect and care for each other. We must push and stretch each other.”

Employees who work in Panda Express restaurants wear uniforms with the Chinese proverb: “Make happy those who are near and those who are far will come.”

“When I saw the ‘LOVE’ sculpture, it made me think life is tough, life is difficult,” said Andrew Cherng, 70. “Life is something you really have to face squarely on. It is about overcoming the difficulty. Continuously working on improvement — that to me is the happiness, love is about that.”

Although the road to success has not always been a smooth one — there have been some legal disputes with employees — the Cherng’s overall approach seems to have worked. Since 2005, the chain has more than doubled in size, with roughly 150 stores opening each year, Andrew Cherng said. And the company has had consecutive same-store-sales growth for 21 of the past 22 years.

Its bestselling dish: orange chicken. This year, customers will buy an estimated 90 million pounds of the lightly sweetened fried chicken. And last year, Panda Express purchased 22 million pounds of broccoli.

The Cherngs have routinely shunned opportunities to grow even faster by franchising locations, or to reap the reward for their achievement by selling shares of their company to the public. They choose to own and operate all their restaurants with the exception of a few select locations.

“The motivation of going public is really a financial play,” Andrew Cherng said. “Maybe you need to raise money to open more stores, or sometimes people go public because they want to have a little bit more money. We have always been able to grow anyway.”

The family-owned and operated company has richly provided for the Cherngs, who have a net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.

“The beauty of not being franchised or not being public is you have control,” said Bonnie Riggs, a restaurant industry analyst for the NPD Group’s food-service division. “You have consistency. When you have a franchise operation, even though rules are put in place, the franchisees don’t always play along. And if you are public, then you are constantly having to answer to Wall Street, and it’s a challenge.”

The Cherngs repay that trust to their employees by allowing them to run the individual restaurants, even if they do not have the full responsibility that a franchisee would have, and to hold prominent roles on the top management team.

The Cherngs pay their managers well to compensate for what are typically 50-plus-hour weeks, according to employee reviews on Glassdoor.com. Store associates are eligible for bonuses. General managers can make $100,000 or more with bonuses. The firm also offers a stock option program that includes dividends. The company provides subsidized health care coverage to all its employees, including part-time workers who work more than 30 hours, after six months.