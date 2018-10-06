The nomination fight over Judge Brett Kavanaugh has injected new volatility into the midterm elections, reshaping races across the country and sharpening the already bitterly partisan tone for the final four-week stretch before Nov. 6.

For now, the weekslong Kavanaugh saga appears to be pushing House races toward Democrats, even as it has given Republicans better odds of maintaining Senate control.

That division stems from the makeup of the races and the political geography of the most competitive battles. House contests this year already were expected to be determined by suburban women, who had pulled away from the president and appear to be the most sympathetic to Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

But most of this year's competitive Senate races are in traditionally red states, and as Republicans have rallied to Kavanaugh's side, the chances of Democratic upsets there have dropped, at least for now.

Democrats are growing more concerned about keeping their seats in Indiana, Missouri and Montana and appear to be losing ground when it comes to potential pickups in Texas and Tennessee. One of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, who voted against Kavanaugh, has fallen far behind her GOP challenger in new polling. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reached for political survival when he became the final senator and only Democrat to vote for Kavanaugh.

But in the House, the Cook Political Report and other predictors have moved more than half a dozen seats in the Democratic direction in recent days, and GOP operatives are bracing themselves for an onslaught of Democratic money. Gubernatorial races — in which Democrats are trying to regain territory that they've lost in recent years, particularly in the Midwest — are also trending left.

"There's nothing quite like a good old-fashioned Supreme Court fight to ­polarize the electorate — and that's what we've observed in the past few weeks," said David Wasserman, House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Report. "The Kavanaugh issue has almost acted as a centrifuge to separate red and blue elements of the electorate even more."

The court battle has washed over the campaign in a way that no single issue has before, drowning out topics Democrats want to talk about (health care) or the ones Republicans are pushing (tax cuts and a rosy economy). In a season defined by female energy — along with white male rage and aggrievement that is stomping back to 2016 levels — the Kavanaugh hearings were explosive.

In recent days, Trump has fiercely defended Kavanaugh and mocked his accusers, candidates have aired new ads, debates have pivoted on the nomination, and both parties have sensed advantage in what already had stacked up as an election dependent on each side motivating its base.

The divide into separate camps has been on vivid display among protesters inside the U.S. Capitol — but it is also playing out more subtly in the rest of the country, including Fargo. Democrats have always faced a difficult Senate map — six of the competitive seats that they hold are in states Trump won, and five of those states he carried by at least 19 points — but their path now is more treacherous.

In North Dakota, TV screens across the state were flashing with ads both attacking Heitkamp and defending her record. At Fargo's VFW Post 762, drinkers pulled their eyes away from the nightly happy hour drink raffle to watch back-to-back political spots.

Just hours before Heitkamp announced her opposition to Kavanaugh, voters like Stephanie Beyah were still weighing their support for the incumbent based on what the senator might do.

"I think it would be awful to have Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court," Beyah said as she pushed a cart of purchases through a Target parking lot. "Just beyond the allegations, the way he portrayed himself last week was terrible. This is not a spot on the school board. You're choosing a guy that will change people's lives."

Troy Reich, a burly man in a flannel shirt juggling a stack of boxes as he entered the U.S. Post Office in downtown Fargo, said he was a firm supporter of Heitkamp's opponent, GOP nominee Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. But the Kavanaugh hearings increased his anger at Democrats, and he feels the drama will affect tight races like the Senate contest.

"It was a total witch hunt," he said. "I think it was ridiculous, and now they still haven't proven anything. It was totally partisan, and I think it's going to come back around on them."