This is a transition time.

Meteorologists in the Upper Midwest consider winter to be the months of December, January and February. Following this idea, winter, the season of frozen beauty and survival, gives way to spring, the season of hope and renewal. They’d say spring began Sunday.

So we are in our sixth day of spring and have many signs to prove it, such as black-capped chickadees and white-breasted nuthatches checking out nesting sites. Great horned owls and the first bald eagles are incubating eggs. Northern cardinals now sing their whistled songs loud and long. With some days having temperature highs in the 40s the past two weeks, maple syrup producers have been collecting sap and making syrup. As of Friday we have gained two hours and 41 minutes of daylight since the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

On the other hand, astronomers would have us wait until March 20 for spring. Because 2020 is a leap year, the vernal equinox — the first day of spring — is March 19. (The Latin word vernal means “belonging to spring” and the Latin word equinox means “equal night.”)

At that time, the sun reaches the celestial equator, an imaginary line through the sky above Earth’s equator. At that moment (10:50 p.m. March 19), each place on Earth receives 12 hours of sunshine and 12 hours of night. But because Earth’s axis is tilted 23 ½ degrees from an upright position with respect to the sun, this moment of equipoise is a fleeting one. From then until June 20 this year, nights in the Northern Hemisphere continue to grow shorter while the days become longer.

If Earth was not tilted on its axis, climates would still vary from place to place, but there would be no spring, summer, fall or winter. When the North Pole leans toward the sun, the rays of the sun strike the Northern Hemisphere in a more direct manner, bringing summer, the season of sunlight and possibilities.

Jim Gilbert taught and worked as a naturalist for 50 years.