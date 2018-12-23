It’s almost Christmas — is it time to start shopping?

More than one-third of holiday shoppers say they have barely started shopping or have a lot left to do, according to a survey by the Consumer Technology Association.

Part of the delay can be blamed on all-consuming schedules that allow little time for shopping. Another reason is that a lot of people hate shopping, said Marshal Cohen, chief retail analyst at the NPD Group.

“There’s no question that you get a fair number of people, about 23 percent, who hit the mall only during the holidays, primarily guys and people who work,” he said.

For the shopper in need of inspiration in the final hours, we asked local mall reps: “What’s new in your center?” Here’s some of what you’ll find at retail hubs that responded — Burnsville Center, Eden Prairie Center, Galleria and Southdale Center in Edina, the Mall of America, Ridgedale in Minnetonka and Rosedale Center in Roseville.

Some of the renovations were extensive, like at Rosedale Center, but most are new stores. New restaurants and entertainment options also were added and have been included, in case Santa’s looking for a different type of gift card or the family needs a winter break outing.

Melissa Nelson of Farmington tried a warm hat on her 8-month-old son Finn while shopping at Holly House.

Burnsville Center

• Holly House Boutique, a large store with an abundance of items from 60 Minnesota artisans and makers including jewelry, bird treats and food delicacies.

• BreaZcouture, which sells mid- to higher-end designer fashions for men and women at 50 to 80 percent off, including labels such as Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren, Eileen Fisher, Free People and Lucky.

• High Street, a discount retailer selling mostly women’s clothing for under $10 and home decor under $30.

• Mz Mahogany, a locally owned women’s contemporary clothing and accessories store.

• Escapology, a state-of-the-art escape room.

• Restaurants: Chicken All Daye, locally owned with soul food bites such as chicken potpie, macaroni and cheese and chicken wings; El Dorado Taqueria, locally owned with Mexican cuisine; Wonders Ice Cream Co., Thai rolled ice cream; Capitol Cafe, East African cuisine; and Cookie Dough Bliss kiosk, ready-to-eat cookie dough in more than a dozen varieties.

Eden Prairie Center

• Homespun Maker Market, a pop-up that showcases home decor and gifts by 35 Minnesota artists and artisans. About 15 vendors rotate in and out each day.

• White Space, which sells a collection of women’s fashions, home decor and apothecary gifts including Ooh La La women’s apparel, Rese & Co. skin and body care products, specialty laundry items from the “laundry evangelist” Patric Richardson, Sweat & Sawdust crafts and Epitome Papers.

Galleria, Edina

• Filson, featuring rugged outdoor clothing, travel bags and accessories for men and women.

• Shinola, retailer of American-made watches plus turntables, leather accessories and jewelry.

• Z Gallerie, a home decor store with framed art and furniture with contemporary flair.

• Peloton, a showroom for the fitness-equipment maker that uses the internet and upscale equipment to encourage home workouts.

Mall of America, Bloomington

• Savage X Fenty, which sells Rhianna’s line of lingerie.

• Fourpost, which features regional crafts and foods from local artisans.

• Morphe, which sells budget-friendly beauty products.

• Riley Rose, a beauty store from Forever 21.

• Kendra Scott, the first retail outlet in Minnesota for the jewelry brand with a loyal following nationwide.

• 5D Extreme Attraction, where people wear 5-D glasses and ride on a trolley in an abandoned mine dodging rocks and debris or avoid a shark attack, as the ocean’s greatest predator attempts to break through the glass.

• XD ride, an immersive, interactive video game.

• Restaurants: Wahlburgers, Minnesota’s first location of the specialty burgers and drinks from entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and brother/chef Paul; and Hot Indian, simplified Indian meals with choose-your-own base, chutney, filling and hi-slaw.

Ridgedale, Minnetonka

• Chain retailers: Xfinity, Lululemon, Old Navy and Riley Rose.

• Piccadilly Prairie, featuring works from 100 Minnesota artists, kitchen wares and apparel.

• Sheer Treasures, which provides natural health, beauty and aromatherapy products and is locally based.

• Blush by Kay, locally owned women’s apparel store.

• iFly, an indoor sky diving experience that opens Saturday in a free-standing space near Macy’s in the parking lot.

• Restaurants: Cafe Zupas, in the northwest corner of the parking lot near Macy’s; Teddy B’s Popcorn.

Rosedale, Roseville

• Von Maur, the Iowa-based department store that serves as the anchor to Rosedale’s extensive $80 million remodeling and expansion.

• Altar’d State, a women’s fashion store with a Bohemian flavor.

• Rose & Loon, featuring well-curated, handcrafted products from Minnesota and the Midwest, including foods, jewelry, artwork and beauty products.

• Revolution Hall food hall, featuring 11 casual restaurants in a two-level space and a gift card that can be used at any of them.

Southdale Center, Edina

• Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe, a Hopkins-based company that makes handcrafted gourmet cupcakes, French macrons, and other sweets. Also offers custom orders.

• Shake Shack, which features frozen custard “concretes,” burgers and crinkle fries, at the northwest corner of the parking lot along France Avenue.