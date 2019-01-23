– The rally in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on the steps of South Carolina's Capitol was solemn, with speaker after speaker invoking his courage and vision. But this city's mayor could not help but turn his eye from the past to the future for just a moment.

"The road to the White House starts in South Carolina," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin decreed Monday, as two likely candidates, waiting for their chance to speak, sat behind him in silent testimony.

But Sens. Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker are hardly the only Democratic hopefuls with South Carolina on their mind — or even the only two who will be here this week.

The primary here may still be 405 days away and only fourth on the calendar of early-nominating states, behind Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. But at a time when President Donald Trump has stoked racial divisions and black voters have become an increasingly crucial Democratic constituency, South Carolina is already looming larger at the outset than in any recent Democratic nominating contest.

"It's hard to construct a scenario where South Carolina is not the gateway to the nomination," said David Plouffe, Barack Obama's 2008 campaign manager, describing it as a springboard into the most delegate-rich day of the primary and a proving ground for who can appeal to black voters. "If you don't have the capacity to perform well in South Carolina, it likely means you're not capable of performing well later in the primary."

This state is poised to play an outsized role in 2020 because of a confluence of demography and timing. South Carolina will be the first contest in which a majority of those casting ballots will be blacks. In 2016, black voters made up roughly 60 percent of the South Carolina Democratic primary vote.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and former Vice President Joe Biden sit together at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast event, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Jan. 21, 2019. In an increasingly diverse Democratic Party, South Carolina will be the first presidential primary in which a majority of voters will be African-American. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)

The winner here will enter the March 3 Super Tuesday contests with a burst of momentum. South Carolina will mark the final clash before California, Texas and an array of similarly diverse states, comprising over 30 percent of the race's total delegates, vote just three days later.

While some of the nine Super Tuesday states allow early balloting, the Democrats who wait to vote on primary day itself will be heavily influenced by South Carolina.

"People ask me if I'm concerned California has moved up, and I say: No, it just makes South Carolina more important, because all that people are going to be talking about on Saturday night, Sunday and Monday is who won South Carolina," said Jaime Harrison, a former state chairman here, referring to California's decision to move its primary from June to March.

The compressed schedule — there is exactly one month between the Iowa caucuses and Super Tuesday — and the multiracial nature of Nevada and South Carolina may also tempt some candidates not to focus exclusively on Iowa and New Hampshire in the weeks leading up to those first two heavily white states.

The most consequential question here, at least at the beginning of the campaign, is whether former Vice President Joe Biden is in. He has a stronger network of supporters in South Carolina than in any of the other kickoff states. And Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat and the most influential Democrat in the state, said the former vice president would be the man to beat.

"If Biden gets in the race, everybody else would be running for second place," said Clyburn, who is one of the nation's most powerful African-American politicians.

Other liberals, especially young ones, are far more skeptical of Biden's prospects. But what is undeniable is that if he does not enter the race, it will leave endorsements and support from a number of prominent Democrats up for grabs.

"He's got to give folks a chance who would be making a second decision if he's not going to do it," said state Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Biden supporter who said it "would be advisable" for him to make his intentions known soon.

The last two contested Democratic primaries illustrate how important South Carolina has become since it became an early nominating state.

Obama's nomination was forged here 11 years ago this month when black voters veered from their initial support for Hillary Clinton and rallied to his history-making candidacy. And in 2016, Clinton sowed the seeds of her own nomination by overwhelming Sanders in South Carolina thanks to many of those same black voters, a pattern that would be replicated throughout the South that year.

Now, even before some of them begin their campaigns, a handful of the most formidable would-be presidential candidates are signaling that they understand how pivotal this state and its black electorate will be in 2020.

Sen. Kamala Harris, who announced her candidacy Monday, is making South Carolina her first early-state destination with a trip to Columbia on Friday to address a fundraiser for a black sorority. After making racial justice central in her campaign launch this month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will make her initial foray as a candidate to the state Wednesday.