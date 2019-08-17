– All Brian Fisher wants is to make it through Season 2 of HBO's "Westworld."

Fisher, 65, retired from Silicon Valley to Alicante, Spain, where he imagined he'd spend his time catching up on television and enjoying the beach. But now, he jokes, he can't seem to do either — and for that, he blames President Donald Trump.

"You think, 'Well, I'll have my coffee and see what happened overnight in the States,' " he said, before describing a morning ritual that includes copious cable news and scrolling through the news alerts on his phone. "I can barely find time to go out to the beach. I live on the beach in Spain — that's the whole point — but by the time I finish the news, it's already getting dark."

Fisher is not alone. Mary Ingham, 52, described a similarly disrupted television viewing routine, spurred on by the negative impact she fears the president is having on her 7-year-old niece. "I used to go home at the end of the day and watch 'The Big Bang Theory,' " Ingham said. "Now I go home and watch MSNBC. Then when I wake up, well, my TV is already tuned to it."

Interviews with voters, at the Iowa State Fair here and elsewhere, reveal a Democratic electorate wearied by Trump's near-constant stream of incendiary behavior and racially tinged — and at times overtly racist — invective.

Democratic hopefuls are making a pitch seemingly geared directly at these voters, promising to offset their anxieties and concerns with a return to normalcy via a president who is everything they believe Trump is not — measured, predictable, responsible. Or, at its most reductive, they're offering an unofficial pledge to Make America Boring Again.

Former Vice President Joe Biden casts Trump as a historical anomaly — "an aberrant moment in time" — and argues for taking the country back to when politics was a little less combustible and government a bit more basic.

Another Democratic candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, more overtly captured the sentiment in a tweet that went viral, racking up more than 37,000 retweets as he spoke to those voters' most primal desire.

"If you elect me president, I promise you won't have to think about me for 2 weeks at a time," Bennet wrote earlier this month. "I'll do my job watching out for North Korea and ending this trade war. So you can go raise your kids and live your lives."

In an interview, Bennet said his tweet reflected a sentiment he has been hearing from voters, but rejected the notion that he's lobbying to be the nation's next mundane commander-in-chief. "No! No! No!" he said. "I don't want a boring president either, but I'd like to have a president who is competent again to do the job."

A version of Bennet's pitch is being echoed by a range of candidates. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., offered a similar appeal in late June. "I'm not going around doing crazy things just looking for a viral moment," Moulton said. "The case I'm making to the American people is that I'm not a crazy leader. I'm someone that you can trust, and you're not going to agree with me on everything."

Sen. Kamala Harris of California told reporters recently that, "People are just tired of what we've been seeing."

David Axelrod, a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, noted that voters often choose presidents who represent the opposite of their immediate predecessor. If Trump loses in 2020, Axelrod said, his inflammatory attacks and screeds will be to blame.

"Every, single day, he subjects the country he was elected to lead to a stream of ugly, divisive bombast," Axelrod wrote. "It's exhausting. It's destructive. It's unworthy of a POTUS. And it would only get worse. Four more years? Of THIS?"

Indeed, several Democratic voters interviewed in Havre de Grace, Maryland, offered the same lament. "I want a president who's not in your face and without all the drama," said Lynsey Warfield, 38.

And from Joe Rodman, 24, who lives in Delaware: "I'm feeling absolutely exhausted by Trump."

As for Fisher, he has been stuck on the first season of "Westworld."

Asked when he thinks he'll finally have time to finish the show, he laughed, then paused.

"Trump out of office, I guess," he said. "Then I can relax."