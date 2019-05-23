Keri Bush kept her mom’s recipes in an old wooden box filled with 3x5 recipe cards in her Paradise, Calif., home. It had instructions for all of her Christmas treats along with her mother-in-law’s pie crust, passed down from her father, who was a baker.

Bush never got a chance to get to her home on Nov. 8, 2018, before the flames consumed it. She was already at work in nearby Chico when the fire spread rapidly through her town. Her husband had just enough time to get back to the house to wake their 18-year-old daughter and grab the pets and a few important documents. Everything else was lost.

“The phrase, ‘It’s just stuff’ is so frustrating,” Bush said. “The fact is that I’ll never be able to get these things back.”

The Camp Fire decimated the town of Paradise, and months later many are still struggling to find jobs and a place to live in the surrounding area. Fire survivors like Bush, who want to start cooking again, face the challenges of temporary housing, lack of equipment and the loss of their family recipes. But a group of dedicated helpers is trying to salvage lost recipes by replacing old cookbooks and re-creating instructions for these well-loved dishes, which have been passed down through many generations.

It didn’t take long for her to miss the recipes. Three weeks after the fire, Bush responded to a thread in the Facebook group Paradise Fire Adopt a Family that asked, “Is there a small comfort item we can find that will feed your heart and soul?”

Bush asked for handwritten recipe cards.

Debra Brown saw Bush’s request and started gathering recipes from friends around the world. Brown, who grew up in California and now lives in Plano, Texas, put together a cookbook divided into seven sections, including appetizers, meat and poultry, soups and salads, and desserts. It took her 52 hours of work to hand-write the cards and arrange them into a scrapbook.

“Sometimes an idea just overcomes you,” said Brown. “I thought, ‘I can really do this. I can make her feel that my friends are her friends.’ ”

The book isn’t just a compilation of recipes — it’s filled with photos, doodles, stickers and back stories about the recipes and the person who shared them. Brown’s father was a firefighter in Camarillo, Calif., in the 1960s and 1970s. She included his Firehouse Bean Chili along with photos of his old station house.

Brown’s friend Andrew, who lives in Australia, contributed a recipe for traditional calico Christmas Pudding, which is usually cooked in a cloth. According to Andrew, one day his grandmother discovered her mother-in-law cooking the treat in one of her old bras. “From that year on, the pudding was made by my grandmother instead.”

Brown scanned the book for her files and sent it to Bush, who was overcome.

“It was a bright moment in a very dark place,” said Bush. “I was actually crying tears of happiness instead of sadness.”

Brown has sent the book via Dropbox to other Camp Fire survivors who have reached out, although the digital version doesn’t have the same feeling of the three-ring binder with colorful pasted-on images of food and people. Even the book can’t replace what Bush has lost — she still longs for her family recipes — but it’s become a memento, and a starting place to talk about healing from the fire.

“I’ll be able to pass it along to my kids, along with a great story,” said Bush.