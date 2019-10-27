Put on a happy face. "Joker" is No. 1 again.

Todd Phillips' R-rated comic-book hit regained the top spot at the weekend box office in its fourth week of release, narrowly besting "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." The Warner Bros. sensation, starring Joaquin Phoenix, took in $18.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That came in just above the $18.6 million haul for the Walt Disney Co.'s "Maleficent" sequel, which slid to second after a disappointing No. 1 debut last weekend of $36 million. "Mistress of Evil," starring Angelina Jolie, is performing better overseas, where it grossed $64.3 million over the weekend.

With such a close race at the top, the order could switch when final figures are released.

"Joker" became the most successful R-rated moved ever, not accounting for inflation, in worldwide release. It's made $849 million globally, including $47.8 million internationally over the weekend. Mel Gibson's "The Passion of the Christ" remains the R-rated domestic leader, with $370.8 million.

The best-performing newcomer was the horror thriller "Countdown." It grossed $9 million. Sony Screen Gems' "Black and Blue," a police thriller starring Naomie Harris, opened with $8.3 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Joker," $18.9 million.

2. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," $18.6 million.

3. "The Addams Family," $11.7 million.

4. "Zombieland: Double Tap," $11.6 million.

5. "Countdown," $9 million.

6. "Black and Blue," $8.3 million.

7. "Gemini Man," $4 million.

8. "The Lighthouse," $3.1 million.

9. "The Current War," $2.7 million.

10. "Abominable," $2 million.

Associated Press