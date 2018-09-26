Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 17-23 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: New England at Detroit, Sun. (NBC) NFL Pregame, Sun. (NBC) America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) America’s Got Talent, Wed. (NBC) The OT (Fox) Emmy Awards (NBC) 911 (Fox) Football Night in America, Part III (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) NCIS (CBS) I Feel Bad (NBC) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Bull (CBS) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Dateline (NBC) Football Night in America, Part II (NBC)

Movie rentals

‘Jurassic’ parked at No. 1

Here are Redbox’s top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.