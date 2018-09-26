Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 17-23 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

 

  1. NFL: New England at Detroit, Sun. (NBC)

  2. NFL Pregame, Sun. (NBC)

  3. America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

  4. America’s Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

  5. The OT (Fox)

  6. Emmy Awards (NBC)

  7. 911 (Fox)

  8. Football Night in America, Part III (NBC)

  9. 60 Minutes (CBS)

  10. The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

  11. Young Sheldon (CBS)

  12. NCIS (CBS)

  13. I Feel Bad (NBC)

  14. Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

  15. Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

  16. Bull (CBS)

  17. Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

  18. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

  19. Dateline (NBC)

  20. Football Night in America, Part II (NBC)

 

Movie rentals

‘Jurassic’ parked at No. 1

Here are Redbox’s top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

 

  1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

  2. Ocean’s 8

  3. Tag

  4. Deadpool 2

  5. Siberia

  6. Adrift

  7. Hereditary

  8. SuperFly

  9. Book Club

  10. Show Dogs

  11. Upgrade

  12. Avengers: Infinity War

  13. Game Night

  14. Life of the Party

  15. Breaking In

  16. Overboard

  17. Rampage

  18. Ready Player One

  19. I Feel Pretty

  20. A Quiet Place