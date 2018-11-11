NSIC co-champions MSU Mankato and Minnesota Duluth were selected to the 28-team NCAA Division II playoff field on Sunday.

MSU Mankato (11-0) was named the No. 1 seed for Super Region IV and received a first-round bye, while Minnesota Duluth (11-0) was named the No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs will play host to defending national champion Texas A&M-Commerce in the first round on Saturday.

MSU Mankato will play the winner of the first round game between No. 4 seed Colorado Mines and No. 5 seed CSU-Pueblo. The other first-round game will feature No. 2 seed Tarleton State and No. 7 seed Azusa Pacific.

NCAA Division III

MIAC champion St. John’s and MIAC runnerup Bethel were selected to the 32-team NCAA Division III field.

St. John’s (10-0), in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, will play host to UMAC champion Martin Luther (9-1) in the first round on Saturday. Martin Luther is in the Division III playoffs field for the first time. Bethel (9-1), in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, will play host to Wartburg in the first round.

Only one WIAC team — champion Wis.-Whitewater — was named to the field.

St. Thomas (8-2) and Wis.-La Crosse (7-3), which were ranked in the top eight of the final regional rankings, did not receive one of the six at-large bids.

