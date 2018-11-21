NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Foot Locker Inc., up $6.87 to $52.96
The shoe retailer's profit and sales were better than analysts expected.
Autodesk Inc., up $11.99 to $135.04
The design software company had a strong quarter and said it will buy construction software maker PlanGrid.
Gap Inc., up $1.15 to $25.81
The clothing retailer had a solid third quarter and said it will close more struggling Gap stores.
Noble Energy Inc., up 77 cents to $24.48
Crude oil prices turned higher Wednesday a day after they plunged to their lowest price in 12 months.
Omnicom Group Inc., up 96 cents to $76.66
Internet and media companies rallied after taking sharp losses earlier in the week.
FirstEnergy Corp., down 65 cents to $37.30
High-dividend stocks including utilities and real estate companies lagged the rest of the market.
Caleres Inc., down $2.74 to $28.29
The footwear wholesaler reported a smaller-than-expected profit and cut its annual forecast.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $2.22 to $22.05
The wholesale club company raised its annual forecasts following its third-quarter report.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.