NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
American Outdoor Brands Corp., up 34 to $9.75
The firearms maker said sales fell in December and January and forecast little growth in those sales for at least a year.
Gap Inc., up $2.48 to $34.18
The retailer's quarterly results were stronger than Wall Street had anticipated.
Foot Locker Inc., down $5.84 to $40.04
The shoe store disclosed weak sales and said it will take a few more quarters for sales to pick up.
J.C. Penney Co., down 21 cents to $3.71
The department store's holiday-season sales were weaker than analysts expected.
Microsemi Corp., up $3 to $67.30
The company agreed to be bought by Microchip Technology for $68.78 a share, or more than $8 billion.
U.S. Steel Corp., down 62 cents to $45.39
Steel companies gave back some of their sharp gains that followed President Donald Trump's announcement of planned tariffs on steel imports.
Textron Inc., down 58 cents to $57.66
The tariff announcement continues to weigh on industrial companies, which use a lot of aluminum and steel and are big exporters.
McDonald's Corp., down $7.43 to $148.27
An RBC Capital Markets analyst said the company's new value menu isn't doing much for its sales.
