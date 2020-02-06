'Foosballers'

You might get a kick out of this new documentary exploring the strange, obsessive world of high-stakes, professional table-soccer tournaments. The movie — which won the Golden Whistle Award for best film at the Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival last year in New York City — will be shown Tuesday by the MSP Film Society, with a panel discussion afterward featuring some world-champion foosball players from Minnesota. And there will be a foosball table available for play in the theater. The film also will be available for streaming at iTunes starting Feb. 13. (7 p.m. Tue., St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls. $5-$12. mspfilm.org)

RICHARD CHIN