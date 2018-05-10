SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal and local officials say they are stockpiling radios, food, water and generators in Puerto Rico and demanding rigorous emergency training to prepare the U.S. territory for a catastrophic storm as the Atlantic hurricane season approaches.

Emergency plans already have been changed to warn the island of 3.3 million people that it needs to have enough supplies to survive 10 days, not three.

Emergency management director Carlos Acevedo said Thursday that satellite antennas have been installed and 100-watt radios distributed to police stations, emergency management centers, fire stations and hospitals so crews can still communicate in the event of a disaster.

FEMA also said it has increased its storage space to accommodate supplies including 10 million liters of water, compared with the 800,000 liters it had prior to Hurricane Maria.