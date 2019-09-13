Passengers awaiting their flights at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport can get food delivered to their gates by simply tapping on their smartphone.

Two airport dining-related apps are now in use at MSP’s Terminal 1, also known as the Lindbergh terminal, according to agreements signed with the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC).

AtYourGate permits travelers and airport employees to order food from nine restaurants in the main terminal, including Smack Shack, Black Sheep Pizza, Holy Land Deli, Red Cow, Camden Food Co., Qdoba, McDonald’s, Roasting Plant and Panda Express. Deliveries can made as far as the airport’s Transit Center on the nonsecure side of Terminal 1.

The AtYourGate app is available on iPhone and Android phones, and the delivery fee is $2.99 per order.

A second app, called Grab, allows travelers to order food from six MSP restaurants ahead of arrival so they can skip lines waiting for food pickup. Grab’s service is available at more than 35 airports nationwide, according to the MAC. At MSP, participating restaurants include Angel Food Bakery, Twins Grill, Smack Shack, Qdoba, Red Cow and Holy Land Deli. The MAC signed an agreement with Grab in August.

The Grab app, also available on iPhones and Android phones, does not charge a fee for the service. Business travelers can have their Grab receipts forwarded to some expense-reporting programs.

MAC spokesman Patrick Hogan said the number of restaurants available on both apps is expected to increase as the services grow in popularity.