CHESTER, Pa. — Anthony Fontana and C.J Sapong scored and the Philadelphia Union beat 10-man New England 2-0 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams, spoiling Brad Friedel's Revolution coaching debut.
Fontana opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a quick-reacting, left-footed stab to finish Sapong's redirection of Alejandro Bedoya's low cross. Fontana, an 18-year-old Union Academy graduate and Homegrown Player signing, was making his MLS debut.
Sapong flicked in Cory Burke's cross in the 69th minute to make it 2-0.
Antonio Mlinar Delamea was shown a red card in the 24th minute for a takedown from behind of Sapong near the top of the penalty arc.
