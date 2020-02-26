FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A man accused in what Fond du Lack police are calling the city's largest methamphetamine bust has been charged with six counts.
The charges against Adrian Irby, 35, include possession with intent to deliver, after police seized more than three pounds of drugs during a traffic stop.
Irby made his initial appearance Tuesday and was ordered held on a $300,000 cash bond, WLUK-TV reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6.
Irby was arrested Feb. 19 with a shipment of drugs from Mississippi. The street value of the methamphetamine that was seized is estimated to be about $148,000, police said.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Irby.
