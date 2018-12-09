NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.
Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.
Meyer calls it a "pretty Nashville proud moment."
On Twitter, Kid Rock said "great idea!" in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.
Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock's manager later came into the store to make the payment.
Kid Rock is a partner in a bar in Nashville.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Evers not optimistic Wisconsin Gov. Walker will veto bills
Wisconsin's Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers said Sunday he's not optimistic that outgoing governor Scott Walker will veto bills approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature that would limit the new governor's power.
Business
Average US price of gas drops 22 cents per gallon to $2.51
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has plummeted 22 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past three weeks, to $2.51.
Nation
Following Perry's lead, Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.
National
China summons US envoy to protest detention of Huawei exec
China summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beijing on Sunday to protest the detention of an executive of Chinese electronics giant Huawei in Canada at Washington's behest and demanded Washington cancel an order for her arrest.
National
Amazon touted as big win for NY, but math is more complex
New York officials tout their deal to land a new Amazon headquarters as can't-miss math. The city and state put up $2.8 billion in tax breaks and grants. In return, they get an economic engine expected to generate $27 billion in new tax money over a quarter-century.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.