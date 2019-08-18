The Vikings play their first of two preseason home games tonight against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Click below for links to keep up with the action.
Game stats and updates from NFL.com
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan
TV: KMSP (Ch. 9) Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts: Vikings | Seahawks
2018 stats: Vikings | Seahawks
Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Rising Again: Fueled by culture, South winning football race
Sonny Dykes has spent most of his career coaching and recruiting football players in his home state of Texas and around the South. When he…
Sports
Live: Follow Coon Rapids-Andover Little Leaguers against South Riding, Va.
After winning its opening game, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little Leaguers take on South Riding Va., in a second-round game. Here's how to get game updates and where to read more about the local team.
Gophers
Pick 6: Minnesota, Baylor among dark horse league contenders
College football is a chalky sport.Parity is usually found in the middle class. The favorites usually win the championships. For some teams, though, simply being…
Golf
Inaugural Aurora Games ready to kick off in Albany, NY
When former UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field was asked to be part of the inaugural Aurora Games, she jumped at the chance. Celebrating the female athlete is right up her alley.
Sports
Kickoff at 7 p.m.: Preview and follow the Vikings-Seattle preseason game here
Keep up with tonight's preseason game between the Vikings and Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Click here for stats, social media links and more on the game.