The Vikings play their first of two preseason home games tonight against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Click below for links to keep up with the action.

Game stats and updates from NFL.com

Star Tribune writers on Twitter:

Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan

TV: KMSP (Ch. 9) Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius

Depth charts: Vikings | Seahawks

NFL scoreboard

2018 stats: Vikings | Seahawks

Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.