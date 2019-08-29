The Vikings play their final preseason game of the year against Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and both teams are expected to rely almost exclusively on reserves as Saturday's roster cutdown approaches. Click below for links to keep up with the action.
Game stats and updates from NFL.com
Video highlights and photo blog
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer |
TV: KMSP (Ch. 9), Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
Depth charts: Vikings | Buffalo
Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.
